Bristol Show deals: Bag yourself a hi-fi or home cinema bargain!

There are always some great discounts and deals to be had at the Bristol Show, and this year is no exception. You could save hundreds of pounds if you buy at the show this weekend.

As always, Bristol is the place to be if you want to pick up a great hi-fi or home cinema deal this weekend. There's a blanket 15 per cent off all items over £100 sold through the show sales desk* at the Marriott Hotel in Lower Castle Street.

In addition, there are specific discounts on a selected range of products from different manufacturers (these offers are separate from the general 15 per cent show discount):

Arcam/KEF/Rega:

How's this for a cracking system? The Award-winning KEF LS50 speakers, combined with the Arcam FMJ A19 (our 2014 Product of the Year amplifier) and Rega RP3 turntable (another Product of the Year) with Elys 2 cartridge and eight metres of Chord Company Rumour 2 speaker cable. Normally that complete package would cost you £2119.60, but the show price is £1600, saving you a whopping £519.60.

Arcam:

AVR450 home cinema receiver with free miniBlink Bluetooth receiver £1750 (save £540)

AVR750 home cinema receiver with free miniBlink Bluetooth receiver £3250 (save £850)

Chord Electronics:

Buy the Award-winning Chord Hugo DAC/headphone amp and save £201 (show price £1199)

Cocktail Audio:

10 per cent show discount plus free wi-fi dongle (worth £29) with every NovaFidelity X12/X40 and Cocktail Audio X30 purchased at the show

Focal:

Spirit One Pro headphones £169 (save £80)

Heed Audio:

Obelisk S1 amplifier £900 (save £390)

JVC:

DLA-X500R D-ILA 4K e-shift projector - 10 per cent off, plus either a free 3D kit or NX-W5 all-in-one CD system (both normally worth £299) - £4495 (save £798.50)

NX-W5 all-in-one CD system with Bluetooth, FM/AM tuner, iPod/iPhone playback via USB £229 (save £70)

Leema Acoustics:

20 per cent discount on all Elements and Constellation products bought at the show

Monitor Audio:

MASS 5.1 home cinema speaker package £600 (save £200)

AirStream A100 amplifier with AirPlay £200 (save £200)

ASB-2 soundbar £700 (save £100)

Neat:

20 per cent off Neat Iota speakers in satin black or satin white when purchased at the show £556 (save £139)

Q Acoustics:

Buy any Q Acoustics speakers at the show and get 10 per cent off plus free QED speaker cable or interconnects to the same value as the discount

Quadraspire:

20 per cent discount on the Q4 kit rack

Yamaha:

RX-A830 home cinema receiver in titanium £450 (save £450)

RX-V677 home cinema receiver in black £400 (save £160)

SRT1000 soundbase in black £400 (save £100)

BDA1040 Blu-ray player in titanium £250 (save £150)

You can also find a large selection of clearance bargains on Stand 8 in the Bristol Suite, and sales rooms 211 and 311 in the hotel.

And don't forget we have £10,000-worth of Award-winning kit to give away in our show competition, plus a pair of £2000 PMC speakers up for grabs.

Note: * The 15 per cent show discount does not apply to show special offers, show systems, items already on sale or special offer at Audio T, items subject to trade-in offers, clearance items or custom installation products.