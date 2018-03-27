The British hi-fi brand and iconic London studios have announced a partnership, which will see the two brands collaborate on a variety of ‘engineering initiatives’.

B&W has confirmed it will work with Abbey Road on an upcoming product - although we don’t know what it is or when it will arrive. Special edition headphones? New monitors? We shall see.

Abbey Road has previously teamed up with several big companies, such as Google and Technics, and B&W is no stranger to collaborations either.

For now, the partnership means B&W is the Studios’ official speaker and headphone partner. B&W products, including the 800 Series Diamond D3 speakers, will be installed throughout Abbey Road Studios, including the three main studios, plus the recently-opened Gatehouse and Front Room.

