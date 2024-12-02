Black Friday belongs to the 5-star LG C4 – and there’s still time to grab one cheap thanks to Cyber Monday

If you want a fantastic OLED TV, but missed Black Friday, good news: the LG C4 OLED TV we recommend to most people is still available with a healthy discount thanks to Cyber Monday.

The two best deals we’ve spotted and recommend you consider are on the 42-inch and 65-inch LG C4 models.

You can currently buy the 42-inch LG C4 for £877 at Mark’s Electrical, a healthy £522 saving on its normal price. If you have Prime and want it delivered fast the 42-inch LG C4 is also available for £888 on Amazon.

LG 42-inch C4: was £1,399 now £877 at markselectrical.co.uk The 42-inch LG C4 is the best small OLED TV currently available. Featuring flawless specifications, and offering solid picture quality, it's a fantastic option for everyone from gamers to sports and movie fans.

Meanwhile, the 65-inch LG C4 currently retails for £1495 at Richer Sounds. That is a healthy £1204 saving on its normal price.

LG 65-inch C4: was £2,699 now £1,495 at Sevenoaks The 65-inch LG C4 is a fantastic OLED TV that offers excellent picture quality, flawless gaming specifications and excellent app support. That's why it's the set we recommend to most people right now.

We’ve reviewed both sizes of the LG C4 and awarded them perfect five-star ratings. If you want a small bedroom OLED or one for gaming, the 42-inch LG C4 was so good it won our best gaming TV and best 40-43-inch TV awards this year.

For movie watching the 65-inch LG C4 is the one to get. The TV is holistically one of the best options for normal people. As well as having flawless gaming specifications, featuring four HDMI 2.1 connections, the set delivered a wonderfully punchy but accurate picture during our comparative tests.

As we said in our 65-inch LG C4 review:

“The C4 is a surprisingly large upgrade on the uncharacteristically dull C3 of last year. Big improvements to brightness and sharpness make for an image with lots of pop and dynamism, and the rich tone and vibrant colours are a delight – but LG has tempered all of this with realism, consistency and authenticity.”

This is why, outside of people with more specialist needs or tastes, the LG C4 is the TV we’re recommending this deals season.

Our only word of caution to any buyer is that you will 100 per cent want to invest in a soundbar to go with either model. Both C4s offer distinctly average, and at times poor, audio even by inbuilt TV speaker standards.

Thankfully there are a wealth of fantastic soundbar deals doing the rounds at the moment. You can see our curated picks of the best soundbar deals using the attached guide.

