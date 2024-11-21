Better than half price! The 5-star Amazon Echo Dot is nearly 60% off for Black Friday

At full price, the five-star Amazon Echo Dot is one of the more affordable smart speakers around, but when it sees a deal like this, it's an absolute stone-cold bargain. It's currently £22.99 at Amazon – that's 58 per cent off. Thank you, Black Friday.

It is £1 higher than its best ever price, which it reached during last year's Black Friday. But we can't see it falling much lower than this.

The Echo Dot was available on a two-for-one deal recently. But this deal is preferable, as not everyone will want to buy two speakers at a time.

Best Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) Black Friday deal

We awarded the fifth-gen Echo Dot five stars when we reviewed it last year, calling it an impressive performer that gave remarkable value for money – and that was before its price was slashed in half. Costing a little more than your Friday evening order from the local Indian, this is a no-brainer if you're mad about all things Amazon.

As well as wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the Echo Dot has Amazon's Alexa voice assistant onboard, which means you can control it entirely with your vocal cords. It's capable of hosting a range of audio streaming services including Amazon Music, Spotify, Deezer, and Apple Music, although sadly, Tidal isn't supported.

You can control a whole range of smart home devices using the Dot, while Alexa is also on hand to answer general trivia questions, read the news and weather, or even play games (Skyrim, anyone?). In terms of sound quality, we were mightily impressed by the Dot, asserting that the "dynamics, range and balance of presentation are impressive, and while you’ll get a far superior experience on more dedicated hi-fi speakers, this is an admirable effort from a budget-friendly smart speaker".

While the Echo Dot is often available for less than full price, it often drops to roughly this price during sales events before springing back up to full price again. If you could do with a small smart speaker for your home, hurry over to Amazon before it returns to its official RRP.

