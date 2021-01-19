Best Sony headphones deals 2021: sales, offers and low prices

The best Sony headphones deals aren't easy to find, but we've done the legwork for you and scoured the internet. Below, you'll find the latest offers on Sony's top wireless earbuds and over-ear headphones, as tested by What Hi-Fi experts.

Most of the big electronics retailers – plus the Sony online store – dish up decent Sony headphone deals, but you'll find that some are (much) better than others. To help you sort the wheat from the chaff, we've listed this month's best Sony headphones deals below.

Read on for substantial savings on the five-star Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds and the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear headphones. You might even score a sweet deal on the newer WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones.

Right, lets skip to the savings! Here are the UK's best Sony headphones deals...

Sony WF-1000XM3 (black or silver) £230 £165 at Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds set a new benchmark with their effective active noise-cancelling and superb sense of musicality. Sony's due to launch a replacement next year, so grab this chunky discount while you can.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 £330 £219 at Amazon

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 winner, these Sony over-ears combine noise-cancelling and Bluetooth to great effect. Comfort is superb, while the touch sensitive controls add flair. Add a 30-hour battery life and a serious saving, and you've got yourself a great Sony headphones deal.

View the latest Sony WH-1000XM3 dealsView Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 (silver) £350 £309 at Amazon

Here's cracking deal – over £40 off the Silver XM4s. Sony’s premium wireless headphones deliver a sonic masterclass and brilliant noise-cancelling. Nothing really lets them down –battery life, build and comfort are all superb. While stocks last.

View the latest Sony WH-1000XM4 dealsView Deal

Sony WH-CH700N £150 £97 at Amazon

Few headphones offer such an appealing feature-set for the price. When you consider their musical, detailed sound and their generous 35-hour battery, the WH-CH700N cans are a great deal – especially at 35% off the RRP. View Deal

Sony MDR-EX650AP: £60 £57 at Amazon

From sound to fit, the EX650s are everything a pair of budget wired in-ears should be. They offer an open and expansive soundstage and one-button remote that will play nice with Android and iOS devices.View Deal

Sony WI-1000XM2 in-ears (silver) £300 £229 at Amazon

Sony's noise-cancelling in-ears are perfect for those who want to listen in peace. Their high-end balanced armature drivers should provide plenty of power and clarity, too. Grab a big discount on the silver version at Amazon while stocks last (which probably won't be very long at this price).View Deal

Sony WH-CH510: £50 £35 at Amazon

After some no-frills wireless headphones from a trusted brand? The WH-CH510 headphones could be just the ticket. We've not reviewed this model but they feature 30mm drivers and have a mic for hands-free calls and voice commands. Cheap as chips.View Deal

Sony MDR-Z1R: £1700 £1650 at Richer Sounds

At £1700, these high-end wired headphones won't be for everyone. But, when it comes to their sound, they deliver in spades. Bass is of seismic proportions and balanced with a level of agility that few rivals can match. A five-star buy indeed.View Deal

