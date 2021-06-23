The 12 best Amazon Prime Day tech deals still live today

Amazon Prime Day is technically over for 2021, but there are plenty of Prime Day deals still waiting to be snapped up. So, if you're still on the hunt for a bargain, you've come to the right place.

We've searched and high and low for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals still live as of 23rd June. TVs, headphones, speakers, tablets – they're all up for grabs at Prime Day prices and you'll find them listed below.

Hit 'Buy now' soon, however, because these stragglers could leave the Prime Day party any minute now. Remember, you'll need to be a Prime member to cash in on this deal, so make sure you sign up for the Amazon Prime 30-day free trial if you haven't already.

Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals still live

Sony WH-1000XM3 £330 £196 at Amazon (save £134)

Philips 55OLED805 £1500 £1149 at Amazon (save £350)

LG OLED55CX OLED TV £1799 £1129 at Amazon (save £670)

Echo Show 5 £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon (save £30)

Want all the Alexa smart speaker features with the added bonus of a video screen? Of course you do. The new Echo Show 5 is fresh from a five-star review, and still reduced by a whopping £30.



Apple iPad Pro (2020) 512GB £1069 £836 at Amazon (save £233)

Here's one of the best tablet deals we've seen all year, on the 11in 2020 iPad Pro. Apple might have unveiled its successor but the 2020 Pro still boasts Apple's insanely-fast A12Z Bionic processor and a superb Liquid Retina display. A killer deal.View Deal

Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector £1199 £981 at Amazon (save £218)

This is the best home cinema projector at around the thousand pound mark at the moment. Black depth is unsophisticated but contrast, colour and cinematic appeal are well beyond rivals. It's a great starter projector for a budget home cinema set-up.View Deal

Hisense 50in 4K TV £450 £379 at Amazon (save £70)

The 50AE7000FTU remains one of the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals still live in terms of value for money. It's a 4K HDR TV with a full smart platform that includes big hitters such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer. A lot of TV for the moneyView Deal

ELAC Debut B5.2 speakers £310 £249 at Amazon (save £61)

Our very favourite budget speakers now come with a very tidy discount. Elac may have come up with a pair to replace these in 2020 but the B5.2 are still What Hi-Fi? Award-winners and simply the best performers at this price.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Charging Case £159 £119 at Amazon (save £40)

The second-gen AirPods with charging case are now £35 off. This is a healthy saving considering they're rarely discounted, so this is undoubtedly one of the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals still live.View Deal

Apple iPad Mini 256GB wi-fi £549 £500 at Amazon (save £49)

Want to treat yourself to an iPad mini with a little more onboard storage? How about four times as much as the base model? You can still save £49 on the 256GB wi-fi-only iPad mini at Amazon right now.

Bose SoundLink Micro speaker £100 £89 at Amazon (save £11)

