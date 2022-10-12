11 of the best Prime Day headphones deals still live – Beats, Bose, Sony and more

Amazon's second Prime Day of 2022 is now well underway, which means plenty of cheap headphones deals. But since not all Prime Day discounts are as generous as they might seem, we've compiled a quick guide to the best bargains.

Some of the best examples so far? How about the first-ever Sony WH-1000XM5 price drop (opens in new tab), and £89 off the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (opens in new tab) for starters?

There are plenty more below, folks, so get stuck in. Here's our pick of the best Prime Day headphones deals for sound-lovers...

Prime Day sale live: best TV, headphones and soundbar deals

Best Prime Day headphone deals

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 £349 £299 at Amazon (save £50) (opens in new tab)

This is the first big saving we've seen on Sony's five-star noise-cancellers. Excellent sound quality, excellent noise-cancelling, excellent build and fit... just all-round excellent. And now they're discounted to boot. Don't miss out.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £250 £132 at Amazon (save £118) (opens in new tab)

The fantastic five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They are worthy challengers to the AirPods Pro and Sony XM4 – especially at this new ultra-low price.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 £59 £49 at Amazon (save £10) (opens in new tab)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty, Award-winning earbuds are well worth the investment. Fitness fans will find a lot to like, especially for under £50.

(opens in new tab) Philips Fidelio X2HR headphones £180 £84.15 (save £95.85) (opens in new tab) at Amazon

Now under half price, these sophisticated hardwired headphones have double-layered ear shells, 50mm-diameter drivers and deluxe memory-foam ear pads. Grab the huge 53% discount at Amazon before Prime Day ends!

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds £149 £103 at Amazon (save £46) (opens in new tab)

The LinkBuds boast an innovative design that makes for a comfortable fit. Add their open and spacious sound into the mix and there's a lot to like here. Now with 30% off, these are a great option if you want something a bit different.

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds S: £180 £95 at Amazon (save £85) (opens in new tab)

The noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are also on sale. They boast a more traditional in-ear design but they're still lightweight and comfortable. Grab over 20% on the white and 'Ercu' (beige) finishes.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio3 Wireless £350 £189 at Amazon (save £160) (opens in new tab)

Street cred and 22 hours of battery life, the Apple W1 chip for Bluetooth connectivity, three hours of playback from a 10-minute fast charge, and a huge £160 discount. Nice.

(opens in new tab) Bose 700 wireless headphones £350 £170 at Amazon (save £180) (opens in new tab)

The Bose 700 headphones deliver good sound quality, great noise cancelling, a 20-hour battery life and superb comfort, all for a temptingly low price.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 250BT £60 £34 at Amazon (save £26) (opens in new tab)

With Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency, 25-hour battery life, app support with EQ customisation, and excellent sound quality, these five-star stunners were already a bargain at full price. At just £34, they're a steal.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 3 wireless buds £79 £49 at Amazon (save £30) (opens in new tab)

The Elite 3 are fantastic all-rounders that look good, sound good, and feel solidly built. Battery life is seven hours, they're a doddle to use, and they work with Amazon Alexa. The massive 49% discount is a nice little sweetener too.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro (Purple) £219 £170 at Amazon (save £49) (opens in new tab)

With a great features list, a sport-friendly fit and fun sound, and Android as well as iOS compatibility, the Beats Fit Pro are a great option... especially now there's 23% off at Amazon.

Do I need to be a Prime member to get Prime Day headphones deals?

In a word, yes. Amazon does offer non-Prime members a handful of headphones deals, but only Prime subscribers get exclusive access to the most generous discounts.

Not a Prime member? Make sure you take advantage of the 30-day free Prime trial (opens in new tab) to bag the best prices. And remember to cancel if you don't want a monthly bill when the trial ends.

MORE:

Here are the best Prime Day TV deals

Our pick of the best headphones you can buy