BenQ takes aim at Hisense and Xgimi with its latest all-in-one 4K projector

BenQ has announced its latest 4K home cinema projector, the GP520. With its built-in speakers and streaming smarts, it delivers the same home-cinema-in-a-box appeal of the Hisense C1 and Xgimi Horizon Ultra, allowing for fuss-free big-screen entertainment.

This boxy beamer delivers a 4K HDR (in both the HDR10 and HDR10+ formats) picture that should remain unfazed by ambient light thanks to its 2600 ANSI lumens of brightness. In fact, BenQ claims it has specifically designed the GP520 to be used in open-plan living environments, meaning it should perform to its best ability "regardless of the wall colour, lighting conditions, or room layout". This is thanks to the adaptive picture system built into the projector which can adjust the picture to suit a range of environments.

Furthermore, the GP520 is equipped with Google TV, meaning you can access the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and more without the need for an external media streamer. If you do find yourself in need of plugging in an external source, the GP520 sports dual HDMI 2.1 sockets with auto-low latency (ALLM) for smoother responsiveness while gaming – though it's worth mentioning that BenQ makes no claims of supporting 4K/120Hz gameplay nor VRR. You will also find two USB-As (one for charging devices, one for playing content) and a USB-C socket.

The final pillar in this home-cinema-in-a-box proposition is sound. While we usually wince at the thought of built-in projector audio, BenQ has made some promising statements regarding its CinematicSound system. The GP520 features two 12W speakers with support for Dolby Audio.

If you prefer a more private listening experience, you can hook up a pair of wireless headphones via Bluetooth 5.2; or, for a more cinematic approach, you can attach a Dolby Atmos soundbar or AVR via the HDMI eARC socket.

The GP520 is available to order now for £1199 (around $1600 / AU$2350), which puts it squarely in the sights of the Hisense C1 (which we reviewed at £1999 / $1800 / AU$3499) and the Xgimi Horizon Ultra (tested at £1749 / $1599 / AU$3499). While both of those units are more expensive, they have been around for longer and are therefore more frequently discounted, so here's hoping BenQ's offering can withstand the tough competition.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Find the best projector deals here

And read our full Hisense PL1 projector review

As well as our picks for the best projectors