Audio Technica ATH-TWX9 are true wireless ANC earbuds that use UV to eliminate bacteria

In continuing the celebrations of the brand's 60th anniversary, Audio Technica is launching an all-new pair of true wireless earbuds, the ATH-TWX9.

So, what do the ATH-TWX9 earbuds bring to the table? Well, you're getting noise-cancelling, an IPX4 splashproof rating, and – here's the big selling point – a charging case that's capable of a 70-second-long deep-UV sterilisation each time the buds are placed in the case.

Then, according to Audio Technica, you're getting an impressively robust and immersive soundstage alongside superior call quality, too. These buds also come packed with a reported 18.5 hours of battery life with the charging case.

On top of all of the above, the ATH-TWX9s also have Bluetooth 5.2 and multipoint support for two simultaneous Bluetooth connections; Alexa and Google Assistant support; touch sensitivity; Qi charger support; and even a low latency mode for minimal delay when playing games.

For ease of use, you'll be getting automatic power-on when removing these buds from the case, fast pairing with Android devices, automatic pausing and playing, a quick microphone mute function, and even voice guidance notifications.

These earbuds will be coming in a Japanese Black colourway with Dark Bronze accents, and you'll also get 12 different earbud sizes and styles to help you get both the perfect look and the perfect fit for any sensibility and ear.

We'll have to get our hands on these buds to give you a sense of how they actually perform, but these are stylish, well-equipped buds on paper with a unique sterilisation feature that feels like a win in a post-pandemic world. The ATH-TWX9 earbuds are available now for £279.99 / €319 / $299.

