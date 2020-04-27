Apple Music app comes to Samsung smart TVs

An Apple Music app has arrived on Samsung’s most recent smart TVs, the two companies have announced. The partnership marks the first time Apple has offered an Apple Music app for any smart TV platform apart from its own Apple TV 4K set-top box, (naturally).

As people worldwide spend more time at home, Samsung has already added several new wellness apps to its smart TV platform. With the new Apple Music app – available on models from 2018 to 2020 – subscribers can stream over 60 million songs ad-free, watch top music videos, and explore thousands of playlists.

The app seems very similar to the Apple Music app on the Apple TV, with access to the full range of Apple Music content, including playlists, videos, radio stations, and more.

Samsung and Apple have been in cahoots for over a year now. The South Korean TV giant was also the first smart TV company to feature access to the Apple TV app, in May of 2019.

Crucially, while support for AirPlay 2 had been available in Samsung smart TVs prior to the announcement, (which meant you could stream your Apple Music content from another device to your TV) this new development means that subscribers can listen to Apple Music direct on their TV, ie. without the need for a second device.

The new app is available now on Samsung’s most recent TV models from its 2018, 2019, and 2020 lineups. Essentially, the same TV sets that support the Apple TV app will now get Apple Music too.

