Apple iPads and MacBooks could soon have OLED screens

Apple has used OLED displays in its iPhones for years, and the Apple Watch has shipped with an OLED display since its introduction. Now, it's being reported by TheElec that Apple is planning to use OLED screens in iPads, MacBooks, and iMacs.

There hasn't been any official confirmation, but it's being reported that Samsung Display has begun work on the development of an OLED panel for iPad in the hopes of getting Apple's business.

Samsung Display is reportedly developing OLED panels with a two-stack tandem structure and two emission layers in the belief that these panels will be extra bright and long-lasting.

Apple is also reportedly in talks with LG Display to produce two-stack OLED panels for iPad. LG Display already produces similar panels and has reportedly already sent samples to Apple. The first OLED iPad is expected to launch in 2024 with OLED MacBooks and iMacs planned for 2025 at the earliest.

Rumours of Apple expanding its OLED device offering have been doing the rounds for years but they're gaining traction. And as OLED tech becomes cheaper, it's inevitable we'll see it used in more Apple products outside of the iPhone and Apple Watch.

