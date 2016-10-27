If you're desperate for some wireless earbuds there are options available - but, for now, they won't be coming from Apple.

The AirPods - Apple's wireless in-ear headphones - apparently need "a little more time" before release.

Announced at the launch event in September alongside the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the wireless headphones were set to go on sale later this month.

In a quote given to Techcrunch, an Apple spokesperson said: “The early response to AirPods has been incredible. We don’t believe in shipping a product before it’s ready, and we need a little more time before AirPods are ready for our customers.”

The company has not yet given a reason for the delay, so it's as yet unclear if it is due to hardware, software, or other issues.

