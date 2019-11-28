Apple Black Friday deal: save £50 on the HomePod

The Apple HomePod has just had a further discount at online retailer ebuyer, meaning you can now save £50 on this five-star smart speaker's release price.

Deals on Apple products are difficult to find, so an extra £10 saving – you can think of it as a free month of Apple Music – is certainly not to be sniffed at.

Apple HomePod smart speaker £319 £269 at ebuyer

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this £50 saving on the HomePod smart speaker (in white) shouldn't be sniffed at. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.View Deal

The HomePod is very much a for those wedded to the Apple ecosystem, but if that's you then it represents the best-sounding smart speaker currently on the market.

It features impressive auto-tuning, which works out where the speaker is located and optimises the sound depending on its surroundings, and backs it up with a weighty, authoritative and enthusiastic performance.

Even if you ignore all of its smart functions, the HomePod holds its own as a mid-range wireless speaker, so that you can now buy it with a £50 discount only strengthens its cause.