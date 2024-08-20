Apple announces its September Friday Night Baseball schedule, and it's a treat for fans of Spatial Audio

Apple has announced that its partnership with Major League Baseball will continue next month, with 26 weeks of fixtures culminating in a series of marquee matchups being streamed on Apple's streaming service. Fans in 60 regions can tune in without local broadcasting restrictions, providing they have an Apple TV+ subscription.

Many popular teams will be facing off, with matches set for the San Francisco Giants (6th September), Boston Red Sox (13th September), and Philidelphia Phillies (20th September) among many other high-profile teams playing across the next month. Now, while we don't profess to be baseball experts, we did notice that Apple is showing these games with a few state-of-the-art picture and sound features that have caught our interest.

Apple claims it will be "bringing viewers an unparalleled viewing experience" with advanced cameras that "present vivid live-action shots". It should also sound super immersive, with broadcasts in 5.1 surround sound and Apple Spatial Audio enabled. If serious baseball fans really want to feel immersed in the action, then Apple is even showing the MLB broadcasts on the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Furthermore, Apple has launched the Apple Sports app which will allow users to follow along with statistics and scores as they watch the broadcasts on Apple TV+. Apple Music users can also tune into exclusive playlists which feature the official walk-up songs and baseball-themed songs which can be streamed in Dolby Atmos and lossless audio quality.

These baseball broadcasts can be found on the Apple TV app, which is preinstalled on a variety of Apple devices including the Apple TV 4K, iPads, iPhones, Macs and the Apple Vision Pro. Third-party devices such as TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL and streaming devices from Amazon and Roku are also supported, as well as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

