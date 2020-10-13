Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deal: save £50 on this Award-winning hi-res player

Amazon is offering £50 off the Award-winning Cowon Plenue D2 hi-res music player before midday Tuesday 13 October, while stocks last.

The deal, which was already 5% claimed at time of publishing, brings the price down from £259 to £207 – an almost 20% saving on a class-leading product.

Cowon Plenue D2 hi-res player £259 £207 at Amazon

A 2020 What Hi-Fi? Award winner, the Cowon Plenue D2 offers up to 45 hours battery life, vast file support and a balanced, dynamic and punchy character that puts your smartphone to shame.View Deal

The Cowon Plenue D2 is the next-gen version of one of the most impressive budget players we’ve encountered, promising refinement of an already proven recipe, with higher specifications and an upgraded performance.

There is now 64GB of built-in storage (as opposed to 32GB), which is expandable to 192GB with the addition of a 128GB microSD card. The PD2 also raises file compatibility to DSD128 – that support is native too, so DSD files aren’t converted to PCM during playback.

The PD2 is equipped with a Cirrus Logical CS43131 DAC. This chip is designed for applications where low power consumption is important and has a built-on headphone amp. Cowon claims the PD2 offers 45 hours of MP3, or 30 hours of hi-res music playback from one charge. During testing, we clock over 24 hours playing a mixed-quality library at a relatively high volume.

There is also a 2.5mm balanced output here, which considering the relative scarcity of balanced headphones – they’re available mostly at the higher end of the market – we’re not convinced is a feature that many will make use of.

The PD2’s sonic signature is as recognisable as its physical design and usability – clear, balanced and insightful with a confident handling of bass. But Cowon has justified its existence and a £60 price hike with a performance that takes transparency and entertainment to the next level.

With that price increase almost removed thanks to this Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deal, we can think of no reason why you wouldn't be upgrading your smartphone sound immediately.

