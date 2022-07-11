Amazon Prime Day deals start tomorrow – here's how to sign up for a free trial

Are you ready for Amazon Prime Day? The deals bonanza starts tomorrow, but if you want to take advantage, you will need a subscription to Amazon Prime.

The good news is you can sign up for a free, no strings attached 30-day trial. That means you can sign up, bag as many bargains as you like, then cancel before the 30-day period ends and not have to pay a penny for the privilege.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime free trial (opens in new tab)

Prime usually costs £79 / $139 / AU$59 a year, or £7.99 / $14.99 / AU$6.99 a month, so getting it for nothing is a significant saving. It gives you access to Prime Day deals, free one-day delivery, and access to the Prime Video and Prime Music streaming services, all for one fee. Bargain.

Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow. The official start times are as follows:

UK (BST): 12th July 00:01am to 23:59pm 13th July

12th July 00:01am to 23:59pm 13th July US (ET/PT): 12th July 3am (ET) / 00:00am (PT) to 2:59am (ET) / 23:59pm (PT) 13th July

12th July 3am (ET) / 00:00am (PT) to 2:59am (ET) / 23:59pm (PT) 13th July Australia (AEST): 12th July 00:00am to 17:00pm on 14th July

The eagle-eyed among you may have spotted some deals are already live (opens in new tab). That's because Amazon is building anticipation for the event with some early bargains. These are mostly for its own devices and services – rest assured we will see plenty more deals come the big day, and on a much wider range of products.

We will be bringing you all the best deals as they happen, so stay tuned over the next couple of days.

