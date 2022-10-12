5 of the best Prime Day TV deals still live: excellent budget and premium models with prices starting at just £299

It's day two of Amazon's autumnal Prime Day sale, and if you're looking for a new TV and fancy picking up one of the latest and greatest models with a hefty discount, you're in luck as we've turned up some great deals on models that will suit a range of budgets.
Navigating the barrage of bargains that an Amazon sales event inevitably produces isn't straightforward. So to help you find the right TV for you at an inflation-beating price, we've curated a list of what we think are some of the best buys still available. Many of the deals below apply to a range of screen sizes, so whether you're interested in a large or small screen, OLED or LCD, you're sure to find something to suit your needs.
LG OLED42C2 2022 OLED TV
£1399 £929 (save £470) (opens in new tab)
Considering three sizes in this LG OLED TV range have received five-star What Hi-Fi? reviews (the 42-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch), these sets are pretty damn good options for anyone wanting a new premium TV – not least as Amazon is currently discounting them by several hundred pounds. The LG C2's 'Evo' OLED panel technology delivers a crisp, bright picture with gorgeous contrast and superlative detail, even in dark scenes. And with unbeatable gaming specs, including 120Hz and VRR support, it's also a great option for those with a PS5 or Xbox Series X console.
You can read our LG OLED42C2 review here (opens in new tab).
Other sizes are also on sale including the 48-inch C2 for £1077 (opens in new tab), the 55-inch C2 for £1269 (opens in new tab) and the 65-inch C2 for £1859 (opens in new tab).
Panasonic LZ800 4K OLED TV
£1600
Toshiba UF3D 65-inch Fire TV
£549
Sony XR-55A90J:
£1999 £1599 at Amazon (save £400) (opens in new tab)
This 55-inch Sony OLED TV is one of the best-looking sets we've ever tested, with one of the most natural-looking pictures we've seen and outstanding motion handling. It's incredibly user-friendly and wows with its audio, too. It's more than capable of filling a room with sound and immersing you in a scene. And now that Sony's VRR update has finally arrived (opens in new tab), this set is a more attractive proposition for hardcore gamers.
Read our full Sony XR-55A90J review here (opens in new tab)
Hisense 43-inch 4K QLED TV
£429 £299 at Amazon (save £130) (opens in new tab)
This Dolby Vision HDR TV sounds like a genuine bargain, even at full price. It's not one we've tested, but we would expect bold colours, plenty of punch and lots of streaming apps. Grab one for £299 at Amazon while stocks last. Deal ends midnight on 13th October.
MORE
Buying a TV? Read our guide to the best TVs currently available
OLED vs LED vs LCD: which is the best TV tech?