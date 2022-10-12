5 of the best Prime Day TV deals still live: excellent budget and premium models with prices starting at just £299

It's day two of Amazon's autumnal Prime Day sale, and if you're looking for a new TV and fancy picking up one of the latest and greatest models with a hefty discount, you're in luck as we've turned up some great deals on models that will suit a range of budgets.

Navigating the barrage of bargains that an Amazon sales event inevitably produces isn't straightforward. So to help you find the right TV for you at an inflation-beating price, we've curated a list of what we think are some of the best buys still available. Many of the deals below apply to a range of screen sizes, so whether you're interested in a large or small screen, OLED or LCD, you're sure to find something to suit your needs.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED42C2 2022 OLED TV £1399 £929 (save £470) (opens in new tab)

Considering three sizes in this LG OLED TV range have received five-star What Hi-Fi? reviews (the 42-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch), these sets are pretty damn good options for anyone wanting a new premium TV – not least as Amazon is currently discounting them by several hundred pounds. The LG C2's 'Evo' OLED panel technology delivers a crisp, bright picture with gorgeous contrast and superlative detail, even in dark scenes. And with unbeatable gaming specs, including 120Hz and VRR support, it's also a great option for those with a PS5 or Xbox Series X console. You can read our LG OLED42C2 review here (opens in new tab). Other sizes are also on sale including the 48-inch C2 for £1077 (opens in new tab), the 55-inch C2 for £1269 (opens in new tab) and the 65-inch C2 for £1859 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Panasonic LZ800 4K OLED TV £1600 £1200 at Amazon (save £400) (opens in new tab) This 55-inch model boasts Panasonic's HCX Pro AI processor and Cinema Surround sound. There is support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision as well as Filmmaker Mode, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated and Dolby Vision IQ. HDMI 2.1 connectivity is also included. We haven't reviewed this particular model yet, but on paper this is an impressive deal. If you are looking for a smaller screen, the 48-inch model is also reduced by 21 per cent (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Toshiba UF3D 65-inch Fire TV £549 £410 at Amazon (save £139) (opens in new tab) This 4K Ultra HD LED TV boasts HDR10, HDMI 2.1, Bluetooth and Airplay. Thanks to its Fire TV OS, there's comprehensive app support, including Freeview Play, Prime Video and Netflix, and there's Alexa voice control too. Its sound system comes courtesy of cult audio brand Onkyo. If you're looking for something smaller, the 55-inch model is now down to just £340. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Sony XR-55A90J: £1999 £1599 at Amazon (save £400) (opens in new tab)

This 55-inch Sony OLED TV is one of the best-looking sets we've ever tested, with one of the most natural-looking pictures we've seen and outstanding motion handling. It's incredibly user-friendly and wows with its audio, too. It's more than capable of filling a room with sound and immersing you in a scene. And now that Sony's VRR update has finally arrived (opens in new tab), this set is a more attractive proposition for hardcore gamers. Read our full Sony XR-55A90J review here (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Hisense 43-inch 4K QLED TV £429 £299 at Amazon (save £130) (opens in new tab)

This Dolby Vision HDR TV sounds like a genuine bargain, even at full price. It's not one we've tested, but we would expect bold colours, plenty of punch and lots of streaming apps. Grab one for £299 at Amazon while stocks last. Deal ends midnight on 13th October.

