12 pairs of spectacular speakers scoop What Hi-Fi? Awards

The What Hi-Fi? Awards 2019 winners have just been announced, and among them are twelve pairs of stunning stereo speakers.

It's been an excellent year for speakers with a number of new arrivals across a wide range of price points, as well as the return of some superstar performers that have been winners in previous years. We've got something for every budget here, starting from below £200 all the way four-figure premium territory.

First up we have two terrific performers at entry-level prices. The Dali Spektor 2s (£199) are repeat winners at the budget end of the market, while the Elac Debut B5.2 newcomers (£250) are the victors in the next price bracket up. Both these standmounts deliver a quality of performance that’s not only brilliant but unrivalled for the money.

Elac's Debut B5.2s are exceptional speakers for their price (Image credit: Future)

Next up are B&W’s talented 606s. These £549 standmounts lean in heavily on technology first developed for the company’s more premium products – and that shines through in a performance that sets new standards for this price. If you’re after quality speakers at this level you can’t go wrong here.

Other standmount winners are Revel’s Concerta2 M16s (£999), KEF’s R3s (£1299) and Dynaudio’s Special Fortys (£2500). All deliver a superlative sound for their price.

If you've got the room and appetite for a pair of floorstanders instead, there are some brilliant towers to choose from. Our budget option remains the terrific Fyne Audio F302s (£399), which are followed by another repeat win – this time Dali’s rather lovely Oberon 5s (£699) at the next price break up.

We have a new winner next: the deeply impressive Wharfedale Evo 4.4s (£1199). These towers pack in a ribbon tweeter and dome midrange to deliver a quality of sound that belies expectations.

Wharfedale's impressive Evo 4.4 floorstanders (Image credit: Wharfedale)

Indicative of the quality of past What Hi-Fi? Award winners, the victors in the more premium categories remain unchanged with ProAc’s excellent Response DT8s (£1999) and Spendor's impressive A7s (£3200) still beating all comers in their respective sectors.

If you’re after desktop speakers for, say, an office or kitchen, Ruark’s MR1 Mk2s (£329) are still our go-to recommendation, delivering a performance packed with the insight and dynamic expression unmatched by their rivals.

Twelve pairs of speakers but only one Product of the Year trophy. So which has the honour of collecting it? All will be revealed at the annual What Hi-Fi? Awards ceremony on the evening of Tuesday 5th November.

