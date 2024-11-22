I'm finding the best Black Friday headphones and wireless earbuds deals – AirPods, Bose, Sony and more

Is it really Black Friday today? I mean, officially? It may feel like it is but the actual Black Friday is NEXT Friday, the 29th November. Why? Because that's the day after Thanksgiving. But fear not, the Black Friday sales really have started early and there are already lots of great headphones deals live.

I've been covering the Black Friday online sales ever since they became a big deal, certainly in the UK where What Hi-Fi? is based, but working alongside the rest of the review team, we're scouring the internet for the best deals on headphones and wireless earbuds in the UK and US.

We only recommend products we've reviewed and tested, so if I add a deal to this page you can rest assured you are getting a great product AND the lowest price available at the time of writing.

Whether you have your eye on a pair of Sony XM5 over-headphones for class-leading sound and noise-cancelling performance or some in-ear buds from Apple or Bose, I will endeavour to share the true deals – and none of the duds.

I've hand-picked the best headphone deals on five-star products and What Hi-Fi? Award winners, and myself and the rest of the team will be keeping this page updated with the best offers as we spot them... Happy shopping!

Editor's Picks

UK wireless earbuds deals

Earfun Air was £55 now £35 at Amazon (save £30)

The saving applies to the black version of these ultra-budget wireless earbuds, while the white finish is also on sale for £40. The EarFun Air are a great option if you're truly on a tight budget and can't extend to the Sonys, with solid sound quality and good battery life. Five stars

Sony WF-C510 was £55 now £45 at Amazon (save £10)

This deal is big news, as it's the first time we've seen the Sony WF-C510 fall majorly in price. A few pounds here and there have dropped off the Award-winning buds since they launched a few months ago, but this is by far the best deal you're going to find, taking £10 off an already super-affordable set of in-ears and making for a near-20-per cent discount. Five stars.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

Editor's pick Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £189 (save £70)

Sony's exemplary flagship wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the premium price, which is now seeing a welcome drop to under £200. Few current rivals can touch the Sony WF-1000XM5, especially with this tantalising discount for the silver finish. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Sony WF-C700N earbuds was £100 now £69 at Amazon (save £31)

Comfortable and light design, decent features, long battery life, good ANC and even better sound. The affordable WF-C700N dig up a lot detail for the money with snap, attack and dynamism in abundance. A terrific budget pair and even better buy at this knockdown price, available on all finishes. What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds was £300 now £219 at Amazon (save £101)

Of course if you do want Bose's current best, these are also on a hefty discount. The kings of noise-cancelling have done it again with the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. They're extremely comfortable, nice to use, offer class-leading noise cancelling and an energetic, hugely entertaining sound. And the Moonstone Blue colourway is now available with a sizable £101 discount.

Five stars

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 was £260 now £169 at Amazon (save £91)

The Momentum True Wireless 4 are Sennhieser's top-of-the-range wireless earbuds and rival to the Sony XM5. The Sonys might have a slightly better discount, but these are still a fine alternative thanks to their comfy fit and entertaining sound quality. Five stars

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 was £169 now £119 at Amazon (save £20)

Launched this year, the Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 go big on battery life, offering a total of 52 hours with the charging case. They sound clean, detailed and very balanced, with a host of decent features and, best of all, comedian Matt Berry on guest voice prompt duty. ANC and dynamics could be bettered, but they are a friendly and entertaining mid-range pair. It's also great to see a discount on such new wireless earbuds, too.

Denon PerL Pro was £299 now £149 at Amazon (save £129)

If you want sound customised to your specific hearing profile, these Denon PerL Pro earbuds could be right up your street. They look large but are surprisingly lightweight, with a stunningly clean, open and controlled sound – and that's before you go through the personalised listening tests. While the Sony and Apple flagships offer a more dynamic and rhythmically precise sound, these unique buds are worth considering, especially with over £100 off now.

UK headphones deals

LAST FEW LEFT! Apple AirPods Max was £549 now £449.10 at Amazon (save £100)

The hype for the Apple AirPods Max is justified. Usually a rather expensive £549, this discount makes them a (slightly) more feasible proposition. Apple's wireless noise-cancelling over-ears are wonderful to use, boast spatial audio support and stake their claim as some of the very best-sounding wireless headphones we have heard. This discount is on the Lightning Connector originals; the newly updated USB-C version is £499. Five stars

#1 PREMIUM OVER-EARS Sony WH-1000XM5 was £379 now £274 at Richer Sounds (save £105)

The latest and greatest Sony over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones are best in class in their premium field, and this saving over their original RRP makes the Sony WH-1000XM5 even better performance-per-pound value. A great buy, although be noted that we have seen them drop a little more during previous Black Friday sales.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Price check: £279 @ Amazon

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £68 at Amazon (save £31)

For a very reasonable price, the Sony WH-CH720N are a dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, deliver good ANC and a strong feature set to the mid-to-low price bracket of the wireless headphone market. Most definitely a job well done. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

50% OFF AWARD WINNERS! RØDE NTH-100 was £150 now £110.48 at Amazon (save £39.52)

Be as critical or as casual in your listening as you like, the Røde NTH-100 will put you fully in the picture with their highly revealing sound. If you want budget closed-back over-ears, these are outstanding value even at their original price, but with this drop, they're a steal. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless was £310 now £180 at Amazon (Save £130)

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones earned a five-star review for their great sound and comprehensive feature set. Not to mention 60 hours of battery life! Now, you can get your hands on them for significantly less than their launch price. Five stars

BEST CHEAP OVER-EARS Sony WH-CH520 was £60 now £34.40 at Amazon (save £25.30)

One of the very best budget over-ear wireless headphones on the market, the Sony WH-CH520 offer an audio performance easily in excess of their original asking price, let alone this discounted one. But if you want noise cancellation, Sony's model-up £70 WH-CH720N are your best bets. Five stars

Philips Fidelio X2HR was £180 now £97 at Amazon (save £83)

A slightly different variant to the Fidelio X2, which we have long admired: "If you’re looking for unrivalled comfort and an eye-pleasing design to boot, there’s none better," we said. This X2HR offering should be very similar in quality, and at this price is very tempting indeed.

Grado SR325x was £330 now £247 at AV.com (save £83)

Our favourite wired headphones at this price, the majestic Grado SR325x open-backs are effortlessly musical and just so much fun to listen to. If you don't mind an open-back (leaky) design, this deal deserves to be snapped up.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Grado SR80x was £130 now £101 at Amazon (save £29)

If you can't afford the Grados above but are set on an open-back design, the more affordable SR80x siblings are excellent value for money – and also current Award winners. Five stars

£470 OFF PREMIUM HOME HEADPHONES Focal Elegia was £799 now £329 at Sevenoaks (save £470)

We're astonished that a pair of headphones are enjoying such a massive discount, so this could mean that the Focal Elegia, which are now a few years old, are nearing the end of their lifespan. If that's the case, it could be time to snap up a pair of the Focal Elegia at the lowest price they've ever been, and probably the lowest price they ever will be. Four stars

Beyerdynamic T1 3rd Generation was £999 now £699 at Amazon (save £300)

The latest Beyerdynamic T1 open-back over-ears are a step up in performance and compatibility from their predecessors and are among the best wired headphones at this price. Grab them at this very generous discount while you can. Five stars

Beyerdynamic Amiron was £545 now £429 at Amazon (save £116)

When it comes to the Beyerdynamic Amiron headphones, one word springs to mind: comfort. The earcups and headband are made of Alcantara microfibres and micro velour, which is as luxurious as it sounds. Oh, and they sound as good as they feel, too. Five stars

US wireless earbuds deals

Apple AirPods 2 was $159 now $89 at Walmart (save $70)

The AirPods 2 are at the lowest price we've seen, so snap it up quick if you want the cheapest AirPods to pair with your iPhone. If you aren't bothered about spatial audio and can live with those slightly longer stems, these basic 'Pods offer unbeatable usability and decent sound quality for Apple users for a much lower price than the flagship buds.

Sony WF-C700N was $120 now $89 at Walmart (save $31)

Comfortable and light design, decent features, long battery life, good ANC and even better sound. A mature, exciting presentation that digs up so much nuance detail and plenty of snap, attack and dynamism. The Sony WF-C700N are a terrific budget pair and a great bargain, with the lowest price we've spotted on the black finish. What Hi-Fi? Award-winner

Sony WF-1000XM5 was $299 now $248 at Amazon (save $51)

Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. The WF-1000XM5 also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. Few rivals exist capable of touching them, especially with this discount. Five stars

Panasonic RZ-S500W was $180 now $99 at Wallmart (save $80)

Panasonic's noise-canceling true wireless earbuds are the best you can buy at this new permanent price drop, offering features and sound quality that are very rare at this price. The RZ-S500W have been around for a while which is why you can make quite the saving. Five stars

Apple AirPods Pro 2 was $249 now $189 at Amazon (save $60)

The second-gen AirPods Pro are Apple's best in-ear AirPods to date, and the first to earn five stars from us (previous pairs were solid four-star performers). A great buy at the full price, so any discount is a bonus.

US headphones deals

Sony WH-CH720N was $150 now $98 at Amazon (save £52)

For a very reasonable price, the Sony WH-CH720N are a dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, deliver good ANC and a strong feature set to the mid-to-low price bracket of the wireless headphone market. Most definitely a job well done. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

#1 PREMIUM OVER-EARS Sony WH-1000XM5 was $400 now $289 at Walmart (save $111)

The latest and greatest Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones are best in class in their premium field, and this decent saving makes them even better performance-per-buck value. That said, we expect them to drop just below $300 as we near Black Friday.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Price check: $328 at Amazon

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless was $380 now $230 at Amazon (Save £$150)

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones earned a five-star review for their great sound and comprehensive feature set. Not to mention 60 hours of battery life! Now, you can get your hands on them for significantly less than their launch price. We would snap these up. Five stars

Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless was $799 now $548 at Amazon (save $251)

These Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless are among the best wireless headphones we've heard, with a fast, agile sound, premium feel and build, and an excellent control system. If you don't need noise-cancelling, these over-ear headphones are a great choice for home use or long-haul travel with $250 off. Five stars

Lowest ever price Apple AirPods Max was $549 now $459 at Amazon (save $90)

Apple’s very first over-ear models are a five-star hit: superb-sounding, noise-cancelling wireless cans with a stylish and luxurious design. Worth it if you're after a premium pair – especially as the original AirPods Max with Lightning connectivity now come with a discount. The new USB-C variant isn't on sale, however, costing $539. Five stars