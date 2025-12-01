Don't want to spend more than £1000 this Cyber Monday? That's, we've got your covered – there are plenty of very decent stereo amps available for under a grand. Not keen on spending over £500? That's cool, we've still got a mountain of wireless headphones for you. Don't want to go over £100? Ok, a bit more restrictive, but plenty of goodies still to be had.

Don't want to spend more than £50? Well, it's a trickier brief, but not impossible, and in the immortal words of Ronnie Barker's affable sweetshop owner (before he goes rogue with a toffee hammer after being pushed to the limit by an overly-demanding Ronnie Corbett): "Nothing's too much trouble".

Small prices and ample performance await you below, all for less than £50. Cheap deals to keep you cheerful this Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday deal under £50

Five stars Save £31 Sony WH-CH520: was £60 now £29 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ One of the very best budget over-ear wireless headphones on the market, the Sony WH-CH520 offer an audio performance easily in excess of their original asking price, let alone this discounted one. If you want noise cancellation, Sony's model-up WH-CH720N are your best bet.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £10 SoundMagic E11C: was £50 now £40 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ A tenner off isn't a huge saving, but it is a 20 per cent discount on a pair of Award-winning wired earbuds that were hardly extortionate to begin with. The SoundMagic E11C are serial Award winners at their price, picking up a gong every year since 2019! Such longevity is rare, especially in the fast-moving world of headphones.

MORE:

How to avoid bad hi-fi and home cinema deals this Black Friday – top tips and tricks from our review team

Black Friday home cinema deals live: our experts’ picks of the best savings on TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbar, projectors and more

Black Friday 2025 hi-fi deals live: our audio experts picks of the top savings on speakers, headphones, vinyl and more