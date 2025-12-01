We’ve found the 5 best tech deals under £50 you absolutely can’t ignore this Cyber Monday
Super Cyber Monday savings
Don't want to spend more than £1000 this Cyber Monday? That's, we've got your covered – there are plenty of very decent stereo amps available for under a grand. Not keen on spending over £500? That's cool, we've still got a mountain of wireless headphones for you. Don't want to go over £100? Ok, a bit more restrictive, but plenty of goodies still to be had.
Don't want to spend more than £50? Well, it's a trickier brief, but not impossible, and in the immortal words of Ronnie Barker's affable sweetshop owner (before he goes rogue with a toffee hammer after being pushed to the limit by an overly-demanding Ronnie Corbett): "Nothing's too much trouble".
Small prices and ample performance await you below, all for less than £50. Cheap deals to keep you cheerful this Cyber Monday.
Best Cyber Monday deal under £50
The Sony WF-C510 are fun-sounding, no-frills and affordable wireless earbuds. With their comfortable design, musical sound, multipoint Bluetooth and 11-hour battery life, £35 is a bargain. Just make sure to check which colours are in stock, as it tends to fluctuate and vary from retailer to retailer.
While the Alexa Voice Remote Pro is a totally optional add-on for any Fire TV device, it's one that genuinely elevates the experience, especially if you use your streamer frequently. It might seem like a frivolous extra but take our word for it, this is the best Fire TV accessory you can buy.
While the larger Echo Dot Max was unveiled earlier this year, it's not the one we'd pick. Instead, the Echo Dot (5th Gen) is a great smart speaker which represents stunning value at just £30. It's nicely made, has well-integrated Alexa smarts, plus it sounds far better than you'd imagine for the budget price. It's a lot more sonically rewarding than the Max, that's for sure.
Deal also Currys and Argos
One of the very best budget over-ear wireless headphones on the market, the Sony WH-CH520 offer an audio performance easily in excess of their original asking price, let alone this discounted one. If you want noise cancellation, Sony's model-up WH-CH720N are your best bet.
A tenner off isn't a huge saving, but it is a 20 per cent discount on a pair of Award-winning wired earbuds that were hardly extortionate to begin with. The SoundMagic E11C are serial Award winners at their price, picking up a gong every year since 2019! Such longevity is rare, especially in the fast-moving world of headphones.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
