This Black Friday period has been absolutely belting if you're after an affordable amplifier at a great price.

Major brands have been slashing prices on some of their core pieces of hi-fi gear, and while you might fear we're scrabbling around trying to scrape together a few decent deals, these are all proper, proper amplifiers with serious pedigree and major savings.

Every model is under £1000, but the prices range from what we'd term 'entry-level' to slightly more premium offerings, too.

In fact, we'd be happy to recommend any of the models below, even before their prices tumbled thanks to the Black Friday sales. For anyone seeking to get a hi-fi system started for a reasonable outlay, this is the year to do it, and getting yourself a bargain on a stellar amplifier is a great place to start.

Best Black Friday amplifiers under £1000

Is the Arcam A5 right for me? Buy if Arcam's insightful, articulate and entertaining presentation is for you

You prefer a strong feature list

That 'bumblebee' aesthetic floats your boat Avoid if You need a really clear display

You need a USB input

Is the Cambridge Audio AXA35 right for me? Buy if You want a punchy, precise sound

You really value an expressive ,articulate midrange

You love Cambridge's aesthetic style Avoid if You want a really massive saving

You want Bluetooth connectivity

Is the Marantz PM6007 right for me? Buy if You want a clear, punchy performer

You like that solid, shiny Marantz aesthetic

You don't want to spend (that) big Avoid if You want the newest gear on the market

You need Bluetooth or a USB connection

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £300 Arcam A15: was £1,099 now £799 at Peter Tyson Read more Read less ▼ The Arcam A15 is a five-star stereo amplifier which boasts features such as Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a MM phono stage. Oh, and it sounds powerful, precise and poised too. A USB input would be nice, but this shouldn’t put you off an amazing amp, now available for an equally amazing price.

Is the Arcam A15 right for me? Buy if You want an exceptional value stereo amp

You're seeking a step up from the Arcam A5

Musical expression and dynamism are high on your agenda Avoid if You want the newer, improved Arcam A15+

You're happy with the cheaper, heavily discounted Arcam A5

Cambridge Audio Save £200 Cambridge Audio CXA81 Mk II: was £999 now £799 at Richer Sounds Read more Read less ▼ With analogue and digital inputs, USB type B, 3.5mm headphone and Bluetooth aptX connectivity, this powerful 80W per channel stereo amp has a generous feature set – but no HDMI input or MM phono stage. The CXA81 MkII has a clear, spacious and authoritative sound that will impress and please many, especially at this reduced price. But we wish it had better rhythmic drive and dynamic subtlety, to beat the best in its price range. Deal also available at Cambridge Audio UK

Is the Cambridge Audio CXA81 Mk II right for me? Buy if You love that clear, clean Cambridge sound...

...and that smart Cambridge design

You need a generous feature set Avoid if You want class-leading rhythmic drive and dynamic expression

You're after something a touch cheaper

Is the Audiolab 6000A right for me? Buy if You like a clear, refined sound

You favour a big, spacious presentation

You need a decent spread of features Avoid if You want the shiniest, newest gear on the market

Five stars Rotel A8: £399 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision Read more Read less ▼ The Rotel A8 is so good, it doesn't need a discount in order for us to recommend it. As a budget, even entry-level amplifier, we've rarely come across better, with the A8 getting straight to the heart of your music and bringing it to life with exceptional confidence. It's the budget amp we recommend to everyone, and if you get your hands on one, you'll soon understand why.

Is the Rotel A8 right for me? Buy if You love a punchy, engaging sound

You live for expressive dynamics

You're after a What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Avoid if You want an actual discount

You want something with a more premium feel

MORE:

Black Friday hi-fi deals: the best prices on five-star turntables, stereo amplifiers, speakers and more, live!

Black Friday 2025: our experts select the best home cinema deals on projectors, soundbars, AVRs and more

This stylish, compact turntable system is ideal for modern vinyl fans – I would recommend it any day of the year