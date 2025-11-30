I've rounded up the best budget stereo amplifier deals of Black Friday – all are under £1000
This has been the Black Friday of stereo amp bargains
This Black Friday period has been absolutely belting if you're after an affordable amplifier at a great price.
Major brands have been slashing prices on some of their core pieces of hi-fi gear, and while you might fear we're scrabbling around trying to scrape together a few decent deals, these are all proper, proper amplifiers with serious pedigree and major savings.
Every model is under £1000, but the prices range from what we'd term 'entry-level' to slightly more premium offerings, too.
In fact, we'd be happy to recommend any of the models below, even before their prices tumbled thanks to the Black Friday sales. For anyone seeking to get a hi-fi system started for a reasonable outlay, this is the year to do it, and getting yourself a bargain on a stellar amplifier is a great place to start.
Best Black Friday amplifiers under £1000
Even with the new A5+ now on the scene, the original, What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Arcam A5 is still a supremely well-rounded performer. It features three line-level inputs, a moving magnet phono stage, digital inputs and Bluetooth connectivity. It's still a seriously entertaining amp, especially at this discounted price, and one that you should give proper consideration before it's out of stock.
Price check: £549 at Peter Tyson
Is the Arcam A5 right for me?
Buy if
- Arcam's insightful, articulate and entertaining presentation is for you
- You prefer a strong feature list
- That 'bumblebee' aesthetic floats your boat
Avoid if
- You need a really clear display
- You need a USB input
The Cambridge Audio AXA35 stereo amplifier sounds punchy, precise and very nice indeed. Its midrange is especially expressive, while the combination of a minimalist front panel, smart grey finish and slender height give it a clean and appealing appearance.
Deal also at Amazon
Is the Cambridge Audio AXA35 right for me?
Buy if
- You want a punchy, precise sound
- You really value an expressive ,articulate midrange
- You love Cambridge's aesthetic style
Avoid if
- You want a really massive saving
- You want Bluetooth connectivity
A former What Hi-Fi? Award winner and a five-star favourite, the Marantz PM6007 has been one of our favourite stereo amps below £500 for some years now. Entertaining to listen to and beautifully made, £130 off makes it supremely good value this Black Friday.
Deal also at Richer Sounds and Amazon
Is the Marantz PM6007 right for me?
Buy if
- You want a clear, punchy performer
- You like that solid, shiny Marantz aesthetic
- You don't want to spend (that) big
Avoid if
- You want the newest gear on the market
- You need Bluetooth or a USB connection
The Arcam A15 is a five-star stereo amplifier which boasts features such as Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a MM phono stage. Oh, and it sounds powerful, precise and poised too. A USB input would be nice, but this shouldn’t put you off an amazing amp, now available for an equally amazing price.
Is the Arcam A15 right for me?
Buy if
- You want an exceptional value stereo amp
- You're seeking a step up from the Arcam A5
- Musical expression and dynamism are high on your agenda
Avoid if
- You want the newer, improved Arcam A15+
- You're happy with the cheaper, heavily discounted Arcam A5
With analogue and digital inputs, USB type B, 3.5mm headphone and Bluetooth aptX connectivity, this powerful 80W per channel stereo amp has a generous feature set – but no HDMI input or MM phono stage. The CXA81 MkII has a clear, spacious and authoritative sound that will impress and please many, especially at this reduced price. But we wish it had better rhythmic drive and dynamic subtlety, to beat the best in its price range.
Deal also available at Cambridge Audio UK
Is the Cambridge Audio CXA81 Mk II right for me?
Buy if
- You love that clear, clean Cambridge sound...
- ...and that smart Cambridge design
- You need a generous feature set
Avoid if
- You want class-leading rhythmic drive and dynamic expression
- You're after something a touch cheaper
Combining a refined and articulate sound with a smart mix of features, the Audiolab 6000A is an excellent mid-priced amplifier at its original price, let alone this one. Get £350 and £250 off the Silver and Black models respectively.
Lowest price on Silver finish
Is the Audiolab 6000A right for me?
Buy if
- You like a clear, refined sound
- You favour a big, spacious presentation
- You need a decent spread of features
Avoid if
- You want the shiniest, newest gear on the market
The Rotel A8 is so good, it doesn't need a discount in order for us to recommend it. As a budget, even entry-level amplifier, we've rarely come across better, with the A8 getting straight to the heart of your music and bringing it to life with exceptional confidence. It's the budget amp we recommend to everyone, and if you get your hands on one, you'll soon understand why.
Is the Rotel A8 right for me?
Buy if
- You love a punchy, engaging sound
- You live for expressive dynamics
- You're after a What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Avoid if
- You want an actual discount
- You want something with a more premium feel
