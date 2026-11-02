Getting into vinyl? We recommend this excellent five-star Bluetooth turntable for beginners, now at a new lowest price

Seeing vinyl everywhere again? Want to see what all the fuss is about?

Whether you're getting back into the habit after a while or spinning a record for the first time, you'll want a turntable that's easy to set up, easy to use, and, most importantly, sounds great.

That's where the Sony PS-LX3BT comes in. It wowed us earlier this year for doing so much at such a low price, and thanks to early Black Friday sales, that price just got a whole lot better – it's now £199 on Amazon.

That's £100 off the launch price, and the lowest price we've seen so far. Plenty of leftover cash to kick-start your record collection!

The Sony PS-LX3BT comes from a rich heritage – its predecessor, the PS-LX310BT, sat on our list of the best Bluetooth turntables for a number of years.

It's finally been knocked off by the PS-LX3BT, which builds on its predecessor with a similar fuss-free design and straight-out-of-the-box functionality. Because it's an automatic turntable, you don't need to fiddle with cartridges or even touch the tonearm – the ‘start’ and ‘stop’ buttons are all you'll need for playback.

Bluetooth operation is simple enough too, with a large Bluetooth button for pairing, and there's also aptX Adaptive codec support for hi-res streaming up to 24-bit/96kHz to compatible Bluetooth speakers and headphones.

However you listen, though, the sound quality is top-notch for this price level.

"There’s very little that’s muddled about how the PS-LX3BT goes about presenting our music, as we move from classic pop through to drum’n’bass and a bit of good old fashioned prog metal," our Sony PS-LX3BT review reads. "We’re taken with just how composed, controlled and well-organised the Sony sounds, marvelling at the effortless cohesion and solidity it brings to the entirety of Michael Jackson’s Bad album."

The PS-LX3BT brings genuine energy and personality to proceedings, with a good dose of textural insight and punch.

We only reviewed the Sony PS-LX3BT in April, so £100 off already is quite the bargain. If you're a vinyl newbie, we recommend picking up the PS-LX3BT for £199 at Amazon pronto.

MORE:

Compare the best Bluetooth turntables

Read our Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT review

Also consider the step-up Sony PS-LX5BT review