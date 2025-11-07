It might only be the first week of November, but the Black Friday sales have officially started at retailers across the UK.

This does mean that we've seen some truly impressive deals come out of the woodwork, with several lowest-ever prices spotted already.

The best news? It's been a great week for deals on What Hi-Fi? Award-winners, with every product below having won one of our Awards at some point in their lifetime.

So if you're after a truly unexpected JBL speaker deal, a two-time Product of the Year AVR or a whopping 98-inch TV at a great value price, we have you covered.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £350 Sony TA-AN1000: was £999 now £649 at Peter Tyson We loved the Sony TA-AN1000 so much that we didn't just give it five stars, we gave it our Award for the best home cinema receiver under £1500 and bestowed upon it our prestigious Product of the Year Award in 2023 and 2024.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £300 Q Acoustics 5040: was £999 now £699 at Peter Tyson In August we saw the Q Acoustics 5040 drop to £739, and now Peter Tyson has dropped the super speakers a further £40. That not only brings them to a record low price but also creates a seriously tempting offer. For the money, you'll get an insightful, expressive and entertaining performance at a very reasonable price. Five stars.

Five Stars Save 51% (£280) KEF Q350: was £549 now £269 at Peter Tyson Offering a level of clarity and subtlety that’s difficult to match at this discounted price, the KEF Q350 were Award-winning standmounts for good reason. Thanks to their clean looks, sturdy build and ample feature set, they’re a great first pair of standmounts or a fine upgrade to an existing hi-fi set-up.

Deal for Black finish only

