Top savings on Award-winners galore, including native 4K projectors, five-star speakers and a 98-inch TV

Features
By published

Sony, KEF and JBL are just some of the brands joining the early Black Friday rush

A close-up of the white JBL Flip 7 on a log, with the Deals of the Week logo overlayed above.
(Image credit: Future)

It might only be the first week of November, but the Black Friday sales have officially started at retailers across the UK.

This does mean that we've seen some truly impressive deals come out of the woodwork, with several lowest-ever prices spotted already.

KEF LSXII Wireless Bookshelf Speakers
Lowest price ever!
Save £50
JBL Flip 7: was £130 now £80 at Amazon

The JBL Flip 7 is a well made, travel-friendly and great sounding speaker wrapped up in an incredibly-priced 'burrito' shaped design. We thought it might drop by £20 or £30 on the day of Black Friday, so this £50 discount in early November is nothing short of miraculous.
Lowest price on black or blue finishes
Price check: £99 at Sevenoaks

View Deal
Sony WF-C510
What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Save £350
Sony TA-AN1000: was £999 now £649 at Peter Tyson

We loved the Sony TA-AN1000 so much that we didn't just give it five stars, we gave it our Award for the best home cinema receiver under £1500 and bestowed upon it our prestigious Product of the Year Award in 2023 and 2024.

View Deal
LG OLED evo AI C5 83-inch TV 2025
What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner
Save £3,000
Sony Bravia 8 Projector: was £15,999 now £12,999 at Richer Sounds

The Sony Bravia Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100ES) is one of our latest What Hi-Fi? Award winners, claiming a prize for being the best projector over £10,000. Fortunately, it's as brilliant as it is pricey, boasting excellent contrast and detail resolution, stunning black depth and an improved HDMI specification.

View Deal
TCL 98C7K
What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner
Save £400
TCL 98C7K: was £2,399 now £1,999 at Richer Sounds

Talk about getting bang for your buck. The 98-inch TCL C7K delivers spectacular brightness, contrast and colour, excellent gaming features and quite frankly brilliant value for such an epic screen. A slice of home-cinema heaven for under £2000.

View Deal
Grado SR80x
What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Save £300
Q Acoustics 5040: was £999 now £699 at Peter Tyson

In August we saw the Q Acoustics 5040 drop to £739, and now Peter Tyson has dropped the super speakers a further £40. That not only brings them to a record low price but also creates a seriously tempting offer. For the money, you'll get an insightful, expressive and entertaining performance at a very reasonable price. Five stars.

View Deal
KEF Q350
Five Stars
Save 51% (£280)
KEF Q350: was £549 now £269 at Peter Tyson

Offering a level of clarity and subtlety that’s difficult to match at this discounted price, the KEF Q350 were Award-winning standmounts for good reason. Thanks to their clean looks, sturdy build and ample feature set, they’re a great first pair of standmounts or a fine upgrade to an existing hi-fi set-up.
Deal for Black finish only

View Deal

MORE:

These are the best bookshelf speakers we have reviewed

Our picks of the best music streamers

These are the best Mini LED TVs money can buy

Amazon: browse all of today's best deals

B&W speakers: save £200

Bluetooth speaker: 48% off five-star JBL

Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: save £100

Bravia 8 TV: save 34% on 55in Sony TV

Denon AV receiver: save £500

Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £299

ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £199

Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £169

John Lewis: £500 off LG and Sony OLED TVs

Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals

Sevenoaks: £150 off Award-winning speakers

TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals

Daniel Furn
Daniel Furn
Staff Writer, Deals

Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.