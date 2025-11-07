Top savings on Award-winners galore, including native 4K projectors, five-star speakers and a 98-inch TV
Sony, KEF and JBL are just some of the brands joining the early Black Friday rush
It might only be the first week of November, but the Black Friday sales have officially started at retailers across the UK.
This does mean that we've seen some truly impressive deals come out of the woodwork, with several lowest-ever prices spotted already.
The best news? It's been a great week for deals on What Hi-Fi? Award-winners, with every product below having won one of our Awards at some point in their lifetime.
So if you're after a truly unexpected JBL speaker deal, a two-time Product of the Year AVR or a whopping 98-inch TV at a great value price, we have you covered.
The JBL Flip 7 is a well made, travel-friendly and great sounding speaker wrapped up in an incredibly-priced 'burrito' shaped design. We thought it might drop by £20 or £30 on the day of Black Friday, so this £50 discount in early November is nothing short of miraculous.
Lowest price on black or blue finishes
Price check: £99 at Sevenoaks
We loved the Sony TA-AN1000 so much that we didn't just give it five stars, we gave it our Award for the best home cinema receiver under £1500 and bestowed upon it our prestigious Product of the Year Award in 2023 and 2024.
The Sony Bravia Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100ES) is one of our latest What Hi-Fi? Award winners, claiming a prize for being the best projector over £10,000. Fortunately, it's as brilliant as it is pricey, boasting excellent contrast and detail resolution, stunning black depth and an improved HDMI specification.
Talk about getting bang for your buck. The 98-inch TCL C7K delivers spectacular brightness, contrast and colour, excellent gaming features and quite frankly brilliant value for such an epic screen. A slice of home-cinema heaven for under £2000.
In August we saw the Q Acoustics 5040 drop to £739, and now Peter Tyson has dropped the super speakers a further £40. That not only brings them to a record low price but also creates a seriously tempting offer. For the money, you'll get an insightful, expressive and entertaining performance at a very reasonable price. Five stars.
Offering a level of clarity and subtlety that’s difficult to match at this discounted price, the KEF Q350 were Award-winning standmounts for good reason. Thanks to their clean looks, sturdy build and ample feature set, they’re a great first pair of standmounts or a fine upgrade to an existing hi-fi set-up.
Deal for Black finish only
MORE:
These are the best bookshelf speakers we have reviewed
Our picks of the best music streamers
These are the best Mini LED TVs money can buy
Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
B&W speakers: save £200
Bluetooth speaker: 48% off five-star JBL
Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: save £100
Bravia 8 TV: save 34% on 55in Sony TV
Denon AV receiver: save £500
Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £299
ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £199
Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £169
John Lewis: £500 off LG and Sony OLED TVs
Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals
Sevenoaks: £150 off Award-winning speakers
TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.