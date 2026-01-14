12 of the best TV, home cinema and hi-fi deals in the January sales

It's not just the temperatures that are down this January

Folks, we're battling through January.

But amongst the post-Christmas comedown and freezing temperatures, there is one shining light through the doom and gloom: the January sales.

Let's not hang around then – see the best deals from the January sales below.

Philips 65OLED910 2025 OLED TV
Five stars
Save £500
Philips 65OLED910 2025 OLED TV: was £2,199 now £1,699 at Richer Sounds
The Philips OLED910 combines, to great effect, super-fancy Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel tech, B&W sound, a delicious design, and awesome Ambilight. It launched for less than rivals such as the LG G5, Samsung S95F and Sony Bravia 8 II, and it's been discounted further. An absolute bargain for the all-round quality it offers.

Deal available with code RSTV100

View Deal
Grado SR80x
What Hi-Fi? Award Winner
Save £31
Grado SR80x: was £130 now £99 at Peter Tyson
Anyone looking for a pair of open-back headphones should absolutely consider the five-star Grado SR80x. Not only are they a fantastic price, but they also deliver entertaining and lively sound with a light and comfortable fit. Ideal for home use and an absolute steal at under £100.
Deal also at Richer Sounds

View Deal
Mark Levinson No.5805
Save 50% (£3,996)
Mark Levinson No.5805: was £7,995 now £3,999 at Peter Tyson
Combining a detailed, articulate presentation with a broad set of features, the Mark Levinson No.5805 is worth a look for anyone interested in high-quality, high-end hi-fi. Despite this stereo amplifier’s relative age, its current price represents excellent value for a product of this quality.

Non-VIP price: £4599

View Deal
Samsung HW-QS700F
Save 46% (£301)
Samsung HW-QS700F: was £649 now £348 at B&Q
With punchy, floor-shaking bass, a clear vocal performance and flexible positioning options, there's plenty to like about the Samsung HW-QS700F. Chief among them is the price – 46% is a huge discount for a soundbar less than a year old.

View Deal
Cyrus 40 ST
What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner
Save £346
Cyrus 40 ST: was £2,995 now £2,649 at Richer Sounds
Our favourite music streamer over £2000, the Cyrus 40 ST offers punchy audio with plenty of rhythmic drive. It's a terrific performer which delivers a blend of detail, dynamics and rhythmic security that’s hard to beat at the money, and we're big fans of the classy new casework and upgrade opportunities.

View Deal
Fyne Audio F501E
What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner
Save £100
Fyne Audio F501E: was £999 now £899 at Richer Sounds
The Award-winning Fyne Audio F501E floorstanders are class leaders at the money, and their amazing range of abilities makes them a joy to listen to. The only real drawback is that they’re available in only one finish (Black Ash).

View Deal
Focal Bathys
Five Stars
Save £250
Focal Bathys: was £699 now £449 at Peter Tyson
Five-star beauties with outstanding features, including two different levels of ANC, a transparency mode, aptX Adaptive support and a USB-DAC mode that supports 24-bit/192kHz. You'll also get around 30 hours of listening time per charge, which is more than enough for most people. Now with a whopping £250 off!

View Deal
TCL 50C6KS
Five Stars
Save £70
TCL 50C6KS: was £419 now £349 at Amazon
The Award-winning 50-inch TCL C6KS wowed us during our full review with excellent brightness and contrast, comprehensive HDR support, and plenty of features – all for an outstandingly low price.

View Deal
Sony WF-C510
What Hi-Fi? Award Winner
Save 40%
Sony WF-C510: was £55 now £33 at Smart Home Sounds
Great sound, minimal fuss. The Sony WF-C510 offer a comfortable design, musical sound, multipoint Bluetooth and 11-hour battery life all for £33. As long as you're on board with the blue colour, this is an absolute steal.

Deal price available on the blue finish only

View Deal
Technics SA-C600
What Hi-Fi? Award Winner
Save £230
Technics SA-C600: was £899 now £669 at Peter Tyson
The Technics SA-C600 has it all, from streaming smarts to a built-in CD player and even a moving-magnet phono stage. Add in entertaining sound with expressive and punchy dynamics and you've got yourself an excellent all-in-one deal.

View Deal
KEF LS50 Meta
What Hi-Fi? Award Winner 2024
Save £300
KEF LS50 Meta: was £1,299 now £999 at Peter Tyson
A truly standout pair of standmounts, the KEF LS50 Meta are some of the best speakers you’ll find at this price point. Equipped with innovative technology and incredibly well-built, their sonic transparency is also absolutely superb.

Deal price available on royal blue and titanium grey finishes only

View Deal
Monitor Audio Studio 89
Five stars
Save £581
Monitor Audio Studio 89: was £2,000 now £1,419 at Richer Sounds
Offering a wonderful sound in an incredibly sleek package, the Monitor Audio Studio 89 are a worthy addition to any premium hi-fi system. Whether you prefer them in a black or white finish, you can grab these fantastic speakers for the lowest price we’ve seen them.

View Deal