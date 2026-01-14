12 of the best TV, home cinema and hi-fi deals in the January sales
It's not just the temperatures that are down this January
Folks, we're battling through January.
But amongst the post-Christmas comedown and freezing temperatures, there is one shining light through the doom and gloom: the January sales.
The sales have been especially kind this year, with several Award-winners seeing prices slashed, half-price discounts on older products and even some recent favourites seeing impressive savings already.
On the home cinema side, highlights include a discount on the recently-reviewed Philips OLED910, a close competitor of the Sony Bravia 8 II despite costing hundreds less. There's also 46 per cent off a Samsung soundbar we reviewed only last month, and a sweet saving on our favourite budget TV.
The hi-fi side has spoilt us, however, with deals on headphones, streamers and speakers galore. This includes a Product of the Year in the superb Fyne Audio F501E floorstanders, as well as several other Award-winners such as the multi-talented Technics SA-C600 and great value Sony WF-C510.
Let's not hang around then – see the best deals from the January sales below.
The Philips OLED910 combines, to great effect, super-fancy Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel tech, B&W sound, a delicious design, and awesome Ambilight. It launched for less than rivals such as the LG G5, Samsung S95F and Sony Bravia 8 II, and it's been discounted further. An absolute bargain for the all-round quality it offers.
Deal available with code RSTV100
Anyone looking for a pair of open-back headphones should absolutely consider the five-star Grado SR80x. Not only are they a fantastic price, but they also deliver entertaining and lively sound with a light and comfortable fit. Ideal for home use and an absolute steal at under £100.
Deal also at Richer Sounds
Combining a detailed, articulate presentation with a broad set of features, the Mark Levinson No.5805 is worth a look for anyone interested in high-quality, high-end hi-fi. Despite this stereo amplifier’s relative age, its current price represents excellent value for a product of this quality.
Non-VIP price: £4599
With punchy, floor-shaking bass, a clear vocal performance and flexible positioning options, there's plenty to like about the Samsung HW-QS700F. Chief among them is the price – 46% is a huge discount for a soundbar less than a year old.
Our favourite music streamer over £2000, the Cyrus 40 ST offers punchy audio with plenty of rhythmic drive. It's a terrific performer which delivers a blend of detail, dynamics and rhythmic security that’s hard to beat at the money, and we're big fans of the classy new casework and upgrade opportunities.
The Award-winning Fyne Audio F501E floorstanders are class leaders at the money, and their amazing range of abilities makes them a joy to listen to. The only real drawback is that they’re available in only one finish (Black Ash).
Five-star beauties with outstanding features, including two different levels of ANC, a transparency mode, aptX Adaptive support and a USB-DAC mode that supports 24-bit/192kHz. You'll also get around 30 hours of listening time per charge, which is more than enough for most people. Now with a whopping £250 off!
The Award-winning 50-inch TCL C6KS wowed us during our full review with excellent brightness and contrast, comprehensive HDR support, and plenty of features – all for an outstandingly low price.
Great sound, minimal fuss. The Sony WF-C510 offer a comfortable design, musical sound, multipoint Bluetooth and 11-hour battery life all for £33. As long as you're on board with the blue colour, this is an absolute steal.
Deal price available on the blue finish only
The Technics SA-C600 has it all, from streaming smarts to a built-in CD player and even a moving-magnet phono stage. Add in entertaining sound with expressive and punchy dynamics and you've got yourself an excellent all-in-one deal.
A truly standout pair of standmounts, the KEF LS50 Meta are some of the best speakers you’ll find at this price point. Equipped with innovative technology and incredibly well-built, their sonic transparency is also absolutely superb.
Deal price available on royal blue and titanium grey finishes only
Offering a wonderful sound in an incredibly sleek package, the Monitor Audio Studio 89 are a worthy addition to any premium hi-fi system. Whether you prefer them in a black or white finish, you can grab these fantastic speakers for the lowest price we’ve seen them.