Folks, we're battling through January.

But amongst the post-Christmas comedown and freezing temperatures, there is one shining light through the doom and gloom: the January sales.

The sales have been especially kind this year, with several Award-winners seeing prices slashed, half-price discounts on older products and even some recent favourites seeing impressive savings already.

On the home cinema side, highlights include a discount on the recently-reviewed Philips OLED910, a close competitor of the Sony Bravia 8 II despite costing hundreds less. There's also 46 per cent off a Samsung soundbar we reviewed only last month, and a sweet saving on our favourite budget TV.

The hi-fi side has spoilt us, however, with deals on headphones, streamers and speakers galore. This includes a Product of the Year in the superb Fyne Audio F501E floorstanders, as well as several other Award-winners such as the multi-talented Technics SA-C600 and great value Sony WF-C510.

Let's not hang around then – see the best deals from the January sales below.

Five stars Save £500 Philips 65OLED910 2025 OLED TV: was £2,199 now £1,699 at Richer Sounds Read more Read less ▼ The Philips OLED910 combines, to great effect, super-fancy Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel tech, B&W sound, a delicious design, and awesome Ambilight. It launched for less than rivals such as the LG G5, Samsung S95F and Sony Bravia 8 II, and it's been discounted further. An absolute bargain for the all-round quality it offers. Deal available with code RSTV100

Save 46% (£301) Samsung HW-QS700F: was £649 now £348 at B&Q Read more Read less ▼ With punchy, floor-shaking bass, a clear vocal performance and flexible positioning options, there's plenty to like about the Samsung HW-QS700F. Chief among them is the price – 46% is a huge discount for a soundbar less than a year old.

What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner Save £346 Cyrus 40 ST: was £2,995 now £2,649 at Richer Sounds Read more Read less ▼ Our favourite music streamer over £2000, the Cyrus 40 ST offers punchy audio with plenty of rhythmic drive. It's a terrific performer which delivers a blend of detail, dynamics and rhythmic security that’s hard to beat at the money, and we're big fans of the classy new casework and upgrade opportunities.

Five Stars Save £250 Focal Bathys: was £699 now £449 at Peter Tyson Read more Read less ▼ Five-star beauties with outstanding features, including two different levels of ANC, a transparency mode, aptX Adaptive support and a USB-DAC mode that supports 24-bit/192kHz. You'll also get around 30 hours of listening time per charge, which is more than enough for most people. Now with a whopping £250 off!

Five Stars Save £70 TCL 50C6KS: was £419 now £349 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Award-winning 50-inch TCL C6KS wowed us during our full review with excellent brightness and contrast, comprehensive HDR support, and plenty of features – all for an outstandingly low price.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save 40% Sony WF-C510: was £55 now £33 at Smart Home Sounds Read more Read less ▼ Great sound, minimal fuss. The Sony WF-C510 offer a comfortable design, musical sound, multipoint Bluetooth and 11-hour battery life all for £33. As long as you're on board with the blue colour, this is an absolute steal. Deal price available on the blue finish only

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save £230 Technics SA-C600: was £899 now £669 at Peter Tyson Read more Read less ▼ The Technics SA-C600 has it all, from streaming smarts to a built-in CD player and even a moving-magnet phono stage. Add in entertaining sound with expressive and punchy dynamics and you've got yourself an excellent all-in-one deal.