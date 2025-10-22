Let's cut to the chase. The JBL SA550 Classic stereo amplifier delivers admirably on every front. The sound is smooth and rich, the presentation is detailed and hugely likeable, the design is attractive and retro-inspired, and the build quality is solid. That's a decent CV.

All of this would ordinarily set you back £1749, but thanks to this deal, you can pick it up for just £749 at Peter Tyson.

Yep, you read that right. That's a discount of £1000, or 57 per cent, if you prefer. This brings the amplifier back down to the lowest price it's ever been, making it one of the best hi-fi deals around at the moment.

Best JBL SA550 Classic stereo amplifier deal

Lowest-ever price Save 57% JBL SA550 Classic: was £1,749 now £749 at Peter Tyson Read more Read less ▼ It's not every day that we see a deal as good as this. We tested the SA550 Classic at its full price and found it to be "a rich-sounding and entertaining amp". Now, with a £1000 discount, we think the appeal has gone up multiple notches. Expect stylish retro-inspired looks, a solid build, decent features, and a rich, likeable sound.

The JBL SA550 Classic integrated amplifier blends stylish retro appeal with great build quality. The amp feels solid to the touch, while the front panel's brushed fascia contrasts neatly with its exterior wooden panels to add an air of desirability.

Its power output is rated at 90W into 8 ohms, with the amp favouring Class G amplification and twin internal power supplies for greater efficiency.

In terms of connectivity, the JBL amp offers aux and headphone inputs at the front, while the back panel houses a set of speaker terminals, four analogue inputs (including a moving magnet phono stage for a turntable), and three digital inputs, which feed the amp’s ESS ES9038K2M DAC chip.

There's also Bluetooth connectivity with support for aptX Adaptive if you have a compatible source.

As we said in our JBL SA550 Classic review, "Mirroring the illuminated exclamation point of the JBL logo on the amp’s fascia, the amp gives off a warm, rich sonic glow."

The amp is easy to live with and delivers a smooth, cohesive and weighty sound which brings a lot of fun to your listening sessions and, "thanks to the amp’s smooth nature, high frequencies never come close to sounding uncomfortable, even with particularly poor recordings."

We thought the JBL was a good shout at its full asking price, but now it's crashed down to £749 at Peter Tyson, we think it demands an even closer look.

MORE:

Our pick of the best stereo amplifiers for all budgets

We've built an affordable, all-purpose hi-fi system for vinyl, streaming and even headphone fans

We asked hi-fi engineers what makes a music streamer sound great – and it's about much more than just chipsets