Pure adds affordable stereo radio, CD player, and micro hi-fi to Classic lineup

Pure has expanded its Classic range with three fresh additions that blend vintage aesthetics with contemporary audio features.

The new products – the Classic H6 stereo radio, Classic C-D4 CD player/radio, and Classic Stereo Mini micro hi-fi system – join the recently launched Classic Aura speaker to complete the manufacturer's retro-inspired audio collection.

The Classic lineup pairs traditional wood-effect finishes with modern connectivity options, with each model available in either Cotton White and Oak or Coffee Brown and Walnut colour options.

Kicking off with the £150 Classic H6 (pictured above), it delivers 30W total output via dual 3-inch full-range drivers, each powered by a dedicated 15W amplifier.

The stereo radio supports DAB+ and FM broadcasts, with capacity for 80 station presets split evenly between both bands.

Bluetooth 5.3 handles wireless streaming, while USB-A and 3.5mm auxiliary inputs provide wired connection options.

A 2.4-inch colour TFT display also serves up album artwork and station information, and a remote control is supplied for good measure.

Elsewhere, Pure has incorporated dual alarms, a sleep timer, and kitchen-timer functionality into the unit, which also features a telescopic antenna for reception.

Pure Classic C-D4 (Image credit: Pure Audio)

At the same price point, the Classic C-D4 combines CD playback with DAB+/FM radio in a space-conscious design.

The all-in-one speaker houses a single upward-facing 3-inch driver delivering 15W output in mono configuration. Like the H6, it offers 80 radio presets (40 DAB+, 40 FM), and includes Bluetooth 5.3, USB and aux connectivity.

The 2.4-inch colour display and remote control mirror the H6's interface, with dual alarms, snooze, and sleep timer features also present.

Pure Classic Stereo Mini (Image credit: Pure Audio)

The range-topping Classic Stereo Mini (£280) steps up to true stereo separation with twin 20W speakers incorporating 4-inch woofers.

The micro hi-fi system handles CD playback alongside DAB+/FM radio, offering 20 presets per band, rather than the 40 found on its siblings.

Bluetooth 5.3 streaming joins USB and auxiliary inputs, with a headphone output unlocking private listening sessions.

The system also includes an equaliser with presets, and shares the 2.4-inch colour display and remote control found across the range.

We have yet to put any of the new models through their paces, but if you don't feel the need to wait for full reviews, you’ll be pleased to hear that they can be snapped up from today, directly from Pure.

