Looking for portability and affordability in a Bluetooth speaker? Look no further.

The small but mighty Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 now has a price to match its diminutive stature, with a £46 price tag at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen on this five-star speaker!

There's a catch, however – this deal is only available to those with an Amazon Prime membership, which currently costs £8.99 per month.

Perfect timing, though, if you just became a member for Black Friday!

At 99.8mm x 99.8mm x 42.9mm, the Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 is small enough to fit in one hand, but don't let its compact size fool you.

In our Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 review, we noted that the sound of this new model was bigger, punchier and louder than that of the previous Tribit Stormbox Micro.

"There’s energy in spades. Play Juice by Lizzo and we’re caught up in the upbeat tempo, with her raw vocals and playful personality admirably conveyed by the speaker," our review reads.

"Voices in particular shine through the Micro 2 speaker. They’re clear and detailed, with the speaker highlighting the midrange in an appealing manner. If you’re a fan of podcasts, this speaker will suit you well."

There are further improvements on the original model too, with the Stormbox Micro 2 offering 12 hours of charge (up from eight hours), as well as a nifty new feature that allows you to use the speaker as a powerbank via USB-C.

The small speaker can also loudly boast an IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof rating, which rang true during some bathroom-based testing, as well as Bluetooth 5.3 and 10W of power.

If you're looking for a talented speaker that can fit on a cluttered desk, in a rucksack, in the palm of your hand or just about anywhere, then the Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 can do that and then some. For a big performance but small size (and price), Prime members can get the small speaker now for £46 at Amazon.

