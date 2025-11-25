If you’ve been eyeing up our list of the best CD players searching for a model that won't break the bank, we have some good news. Cambridge Audio's AXC35 CD player has dropped to £299 at both Amazon and Richer Sounds as part of their Black Friday sales, down from its usual £349 asking price.

The AXC35 earned a respectable four-star during our rigorous review, making this a great opportunity to pick up a capable CD player at a wallet-friendly price.

Save £50 Cambridge Audio AXC35: was £349 now £299 at Amazon A slimline, no-frills CD player that's capable and is great value for anyone looking to start out on their hi-fi separates journey. The AXC35 sounds clean, detailed, and controlled, with a dynamically enjoyable performance. This is a basic CD player but it gets the job done well, and for £50 off its usual price, it's worth considering as budget CD players don't come around as often anymore. Deal also available at Richer Sounds

The AXC35 sits within Cambridge Audio's AX series, a six-strong line-up of hi-fi separates aimed at the more modest end of the market. At just 7.5cm tall, the slimline CD player shares near-identical dimensions with the five-star AXA35 amplifier from the same range.

Connections include line outputs and a coaxial digital output for hooking up to a separate DAC or digital recording machine, though there's no optical out or USB input. The dot matrix display is bright and pleasing, while five circular buttons handle the key functions, and a remote is also included in the box.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

When we tested the AXC35, it demonstrated a dynamically adept performance across the frequencies. Playing Hans Zimmer's Angels & Demons soundtrack, we found the building bass and choral voices in 160 BPM to be quite open and easily distinguishable, with driving drum fills and layered cellos held in check and relayed with pleasing musical cohesion.

The player proved it wasn't afraid to go big either, delivering a capable performance from Prince & The NPG's Diamonds And Pearls that maintained its composure across faster time signatures.

Overall, the Cambridge AXC35 CD player presents enough clarity and detail for a perfectly capable, enjoyable sound at the price, and its slim, fuss-free build makes it an excellent choice.

At £299, it's a solid, budget-friendly solution for anyone looking to add CD playback to their hi-fi system.

