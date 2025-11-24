Bag a Black Friday bargain on this five-star Cambridge Audio stereo amplifier
Grab the budget AXA35 for less than £300
It’s not often we come across an integrated amplifier that is easy on the eyes, ears and wallet, but with its appealing aesthetic, superb sound, and relatively affordable price, the Cambridge Audio AXA35 meets all of those criteria.
And thanks to the Black Friday sales, it’s now even more affordable. You can pick it up for £299 at Richer Sounds or Amazon, a tidy £50 off its launch price.
If you’re looking to buy your first amplifier or upgrade your existing system, this deal is well worth considering.
The Cambridge Audio AXA35 stereo amplifier sounds punchy, precise and very nice indeed. Its midrange is especially expressive, while the combination of a minimalist front panel, smart grey finish and slender height give it a clean and appealing appearance.
Deal also at Amazon
When we first listened to the AXA35 back in 2019, we said it was a “great budget buy and you’ll struggle to find a more confident-sounding stereo amp for the money”. And we stand by that advice, not least with this price reduction.
The amp features 35 watts of power per channel, and there are four line level inputs for connecting to various audio sources, such as a CD player or music streamer.
You can easily pick the inputs using the unit’s selection buttons, while a volume dial and menu button allow you to tweak the balance and tone of individual audio channels to your liking. There is also a remote for making these adjustments.
Once you’re up and running, you’ll be treated to an amp that is instantly striking for how confident it sounds. During testing, we concluded “whether it’s carving out a bassline, delivering the leading edge of a drum thwack or positioning a vocal inside its stereo image, the AXA35 delivers them all in a precise and assured manner”.
The weight of this integrated amplifier’s bass and its ability to handle dynamics were also notable for the right reasons.
There's no Bluetooth but you can use this stereo amplifier for connecting to a turntable via its built-in moving magnet phono stage.
So, if you’re after a great deal on a budget stereo amplifier this Black Friday, it’s worth checking out the Cambridge Audio AXA35 for £299 at Richer Sounds or Amazon.
James Cook is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. He spent several years writing for various business publications, before completing a National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) Diploma in Journalism. Outside of work, James spends his time playing bass guitar, watching TV and motivating himself to keep fit, often unsuccessfully.
