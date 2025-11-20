Five stars? Tick.

Award-winning? Tick.

Featured in our best headphones guide? Tick.

I'm talking about the Sony WH-CH720N, and thanks to this Black Friday deal, they've dropped to the lowest price they've ever been. That means you can be the proud owners of Sony's budget-friendly ANC headphones for just £64 at Amazon.

The Sony WH-CH720N are a dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that deliver good noise-cancelling and a strong feature set for the price.

Take advantage of this seriously good Black Friday hi-fi deal which is available across all Black, Blue, Pink and White colours.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save 35% (£35) Sony WH-CH720N: was £99 now £64 at Amazon This is a seriously good price for a pair of headphones that offer durable design, effective noise cancellation and great sound. The five-star Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones are What Hi-Fi? Award winners, and now they're some of the most affordable on the market.

The Sony WH-CH720N are among the best wireless headphones on the market right now, especially when it comes to affordable cans.

Our top pick for budget cans, they're perfect for anyone not looking to shell out a few hundred quid but still seeking that five-star quality and access to ANC.

There's nothing too fancy about the WH-CH720N, but they are solid, substantially made and reasonably comfortable for their price. And we said all of this before they were sporting this £35 discount.

Also, for the price, you wouldn't expect active noise cancellation to be part of the feature set, but Sony's offering is strong. In fact, you can pick between two ANC modes – full noise cancelling and ambient sound – both controllable via the Sony Headphones mobile app.

Sure, there's no case or foldability, but these are small sacrifices for the affordable outlay. And what you'll get in exchange is a punchy, energetic sound that has plenty of detail and textures revealed for this price level, along with a great sense of rhythmic drive that rival cans fail to match.

In our full review, we said: "Sony has done it again. With their pleasing build quality and punchy sound, the WH-CH720N offers a truly budget bargain for those looking for a great pair of affordable ANC headphones."

If you're looking for a great pair of affordable cans that offer enjoyable sound and decent noise-cancelling, then this excellent discount at Amazon on these Award-winning Sony headphones isn't to be missed.

