It's a great time to be a Sony earbuds fan, with several of the Japanese manufacturer's models on sale this Black Friday.

If you're looking for a quality pair on a budget, then the Sony WF-C700N are an excellent choice. They may be an older model now, but they are absolutely jam-packed with features and are a What Hi-Fi? favourite.

This also means the buds have seen regular price drops – and are now at their lowest price ever of £55 at Amazon. Considering we tested them at £100, that's nearly half price!

Five stars Save 45% (£45) Sony WF-C700N: was £100 now £55 at Amazon You'll struggle to find a better set of wireless earbuds for £55. The Sony WF-C700N are former Product of the Year winners for their already incredible value, packing in ANC, 7.5 hours of battery life, supreme comfort and sensational sound quality. With 45% off, this is definitely a deal worth considering. <p><strong>Deal on all colourways Deal on all colourways

The Sony WF-C700N offer incredible value, even at their £100 launch price. So much value, in fact, that we awarded them the wireless earbuds Product of the Year Award in 2023 and 2024.

The all-important sound also impressed us in our Sony WF-C700N review, with the bass being a particular standout. We said: "It’s not just the weight, depth and solidity of the notes that impresses, it’s also the layers of detail the Sony uncovers and their ability to paint the notes with believable texture."

They're small for earbuds but remarkably comfortable, with a subtle textured surface that ensures they stay in with ease, whether you’re doing a five-kilometre run or a five-minute walk to the shops.

Active noise cancellation at £55 is also not to be sniffed at, while other features include Bluetooth Multipoint, a companion app, and Adaptive Sound Control ,which means the buds can automatically switch listening modes depending on your location.

Sony's DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) can upscale low-res digital audio files to higher quality, while there's 7.5 hours of battery life per charge (with the case providing another 7.5 hours).

A newer model, the Sony WF-C710, are also on sale for £75 at Amazon and well worth considering. The WF-C710 boast better ANC and a longer battery life than the WF-C700 – you can see the full differences in our Sony WF-C710N vs WF-C700N guide.

However, the Sony WF-C700N for £55 at Amazon is an absolute steal. If you're on a budget, then you'll be hard-pressed to find a better value earbud deal than this.

