Old is gold this Black Friday as the five-star Q Acoustics 3050i floorstanders drop to nearly half price
Grab the Q Acoustics 3050i for just £399
In the market for five-star floorstanding speakers without a huge price tag this Black Friday? You've come to the right place.
The five-star Q Acoustics 3050i are £399 at Peter Tyson, an incredible £350 saving on a pair of speakers that, at full price, would typically set you back around £750.
Yes, the 3050i have been on the market for a while now, but that doesn't mean they can't offer excellent quality. In fact, we awarded them five stars for being punchy, musical and subtle with large-scale presentation and a luxuriously smart finish, and none of that has changed since they debuted.
Best Black Friday Q Acoustics 3050i deal
The Q Acoustics 3050i floorstanders will bring outstanding performance to your living room – and without bankrupting you in the process. While they're considered a little 'old' these days, they're still five-star quality and deliver an energetic, punchy sound, and that's something that never goes out of fashion. Black Friday could be your last chance to pick up a pair...
Established they may be, but little about the Q Acoustics 3050i feels out of date. The handsome towers use point-to-point bracing to provide extra support to the parts that require stiffening to ensure minimal speaker noise, complemented by 'Helmholtz Pressure Equalizer' technology, essentially a tube filled with damping material within the cabinet to absorb energy and reduce unwanted resonance
That's all a bit technical. What matters is how the 3050i deliver their sound, and it's here that we're confident in making a firm recommendation. Q Acoustics' venerable towers boast a musical sound that's clean, clear and punchy, blending pleasing musicality with a sense of warmth, smoothness and scale.
As we said in our full review: "The 3050i are a pair of speakers you may only need to hear for a few minutes before wondering which finish will best suit your room".
Fortunately, Peter Tyson's excellent deal is available on both the Graphite Grey and English Walnut finishes, so the is yours choice on that front.
MORE:
How to avoid bad hi-fi and home cinema deals this Black Friday – top tips and tricks from our review team
Black Friday home cinema deals live: our experts’ picks of the best savings on TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbar, projectors and more
Black Friday 2025 hi-fi deals live: our audio experts picks of the top savings on speakers, headphones, vinyl and more
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save £200
- Bluetooth speaker: 48% off five-star JBL
- Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: save £100
- Bravia 8 TV: save 34% on 55in Sony TV
- Denon AV receiver: save £500
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £299
- ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £199
- Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £169
- John Lewis: £500 off LG and Sony OLED TVs
- Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals
- Sevenoaks: £150 off Award-winning speakers
- TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
- Grace DeanContributor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.