In the market for five-star floorstanding speakers without a huge price tag this Black Friday? You've come to the right place.

The five-star Q Acoustics 3050i are £399 at Peter Tyson, an incredible £350 saving on a pair of speakers that, at full price, would typically set you back around £750.

Yes, the 3050i have been on the market for a while now, but that doesn't mean they can't offer excellent quality. In fact, we awarded them five stars for being punchy, musical and subtle with large-scale presentation and a luxuriously smart finish, and none of that has changed since they debuted.

Best Black Friday Q Acoustics 3050i deal

Five stars Save £350 Q Acoustics 3050i: was £749 now £399 at Peter Tyson The Q Acoustics 3050i floorstanders will bring outstanding performance to your living room – and without bankrupting you in the process. While they're considered a little 'old' these days, they're still five-star quality and deliver an energetic, punchy sound, and that's something that never goes out of fashion. Black Friday could be your last chance to pick up a pair...

Established they may be, but little about the Q Acoustics 3050i feels out of date. The handsome towers use point-to-point bracing to provide extra support to the parts that require stiffening to ensure minimal speaker noise, complemented by 'Helmholtz Pressure Equalizer' technology, essentially a tube filled with damping material within the cabinet to absorb energy and reduce unwanted resonance

That's all a bit technical. What matters is how the 3050i deliver their sound, and it's here that we're confident in making a firm recommendation. Q Acoustics' venerable towers boast a musical sound that's clean, clear and punchy, blending pleasing musicality with a sense of warmth, smoothness and scale.

As we said in our full review: "The 3050i are a pair of speakers you may only need to hear for a few minutes before wondering which finish will best suit your room".

Fortunately, Peter Tyson's excellent deal is available on both the Graphite Grey and English Walnut finishes, so the is yours choice on that front.

