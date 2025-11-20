Old is gold this Black Friday as the five-star Q Acoustics 3050i floorstanders drop to nearly half price

Deals
By Contributions from published

Grab the Q Acoustics 3050i for just £399

Q Acoustics 3050i
(Image credit: Q Acoustics)

In the market for five-star floorstanding speakers without a huge price tag this Black Friday? You've come to the right place.

The five-star Q Acoustics 3050i are £399 at Peter Tyson, an incredible £350 saving on a pair of speakers that, at full price, would typically set you back around £750.

Best Black Friday Q Acoustics 3050i deal

Q Acoustics 3050i
Five stars
Save £350
Q Acoustics 3050i: was £749 now £399 at Peter Tyson

The Q Acoustics 3050i floorstanders will bring outstanding performance to your living room – and without bankrupting you in the process. While they're considered a little 'old' these days, they're still five-star quality and deliver an energetic, punchy sound, and that's something that never goes out of fashion. Black Friday could be your last chance to pick up a pair...

View Deal

Established they may be, but little about the Q Acoustics 3050i feels out of date. The handsome towers use point-to-point bracing to provide extra support to the parts that require stiffening to ensure minimal speaker noise, complemented by 'Helmholtz Pressure Equalizer' technology, essentially a tube filled with damping material within the cabinet to absorb energy and reduce unwanted resonance

That's all a bit technical. What matters is how the 3050i deliver their sound, and it's here that we're confident in making a firm recommendation. Q Acoustics' venerable towers boast a musical sound that's clean, clear and punchy, blending pleasing musicality with a sense of warmth, smoothness and scale.

As we said in our full review: "The 3050i are a pair of speakers you may only need to hear for a few minutes before wondering which finish will best suit your room".

Fortunately, Peter Tyson's excellent deal is available on both the Graphite Grey and English Walnut finishes, so the is yours choice on that front.

MORE:

How to avoid bad hi-fi and home cinema deals this Black Friday – top tips and tricks from our review team

Black Friday home cinema deals live: our experts’ picks of the best savings on TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbar, projectors and more

Black Friday 2025 hi-fi deals live: our audio experts picks of the top savings on speakers, headphones, vinyl and more

Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.