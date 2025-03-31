Reviews
LG G5 (OLED65G5)
By Lewis Empson published
LG’s latest flagship OLED TV aims to dazzle with its next-generation OLED panel, but does it succeed?
Sony Bravia 8 II
By Tom Parsons last updatedNot yet rated
The A95L’s replacement is here – and it’s not what I was expecting
Sony Bravia 5
By Tom Parsons publishedNot yet rated
Mini LED makes this X90L replacement a potential mid-range marvel
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
By What Hi-Fi? last updated
Bose’s new flagship noise-cancelling earbuds have landed with spatial audio onboard
JBL Charge 6
By Kashfia Kabir published
JBL’s Charge 6 is a hugely entertaining portable speaker with user-friendly design and feature improvements, and a clearer, more powerful sound.
JBL Flip 7
By Harry McKerrell published
JBL’s Flip series of Bluetooth speakers has been with us for well over a decade, but the Flip 7 could be the best instalment yet.
Sony Bravia 9 (K75XR90)
By Lewis Empson last updated
Updated The Bravia 9’s next-gen Mini LED backlight is a marvel, but do higher brightness and more dimming zones make for a better TV overall?
TCL C8K (75C8K-UK)
By Lewis Empson publishedNot yet rated
TCL's new flagship 4K Mini LED TV makes a bright and bold first impression.
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar
By Robyn Quick published
Amazon's soundbar isn't what you'd expect of a 'Fire TV' device – but does it sound any good?
