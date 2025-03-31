Reviews

Latest reviews

LG G5 (OLED65G5)

By Lewis Empson published

LG’s latest flagship OLED TV aims to dazzle with its next-generation OLED panel, but does it succeed?

Televisions

Sony Bravia 8 II

By Tom Parsons last updated

Not yet rated

The A95L’s replacement is here – and it’s not what I was expecting

Televisions

Sony Bravia 5

By Tom Parsons published

Not yet rated

Mini LED makes this X90L replacement a potential mid-range marvel

Televisions
In-ear headphones: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

By What Hi-Fi? last updated

Bose’s new flagship noise-cancelling earbuds have landed with spatial audio onboard

Wireless Earbuds
JBL Charge 6 wireless speaker

JBL Charge 6

By Kashfia Kabir published

JBL’s Charge 6 is a hugely entertaining portable speaker with user-friendly design and feature improvements, and a clearer, more powerful sound.

Wireless Speakers
JBL Flip 7 wireless speaker

JBL Flip 7

By Harry McKerrell published

JBL’s Flip series of Bluetooth speakers has been with us for well over a decade, but the Flip 7 could be the best instalment yet.

Wireless Speakers
Sony Bravia 9 Mini LED TV on wooden TV rack showing mountains and clouds on screen

Sony Bravia 9 (K75XR90)

By Lewis Empson last updated

Updated The Bravia 9’s next-gen Mini LED backlight is a marvel, but do higher brightness and more dimming zones make for a better TV overall?

Updated
TCL C8K TV on a white media unit with nature shots on screen

TCL C8K (75C8K-UK)

By Lewis Empson published

Not yet rated

TCL's new flagship 4K Mini LED TV makes a bright and bold first impression.

Televisions
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar

By Robyn Quick published

Amazon's soundbar isn't what you'd expect of a 'Fire TV' device – but does it sound any good?

Soundbars
BenQ GP520 home cinema projector

BenQ GP520

By John Archer published

Provided you’re careful how you set it up, the GP520 projector is an attractive and enjoyable home entertainment all-rounder.

Projectors
