We're now in peak Christmas shopping season! Trees are up and decorated, Mariah Carey has taken over the radio airwaves and there's still enough time to start ordering before the last-minute rush.

Now there is just the dilemma of what to buy people, but if you have an exercise fan in your life, we have the perfect stocking filler for you.

The Beats Flex earbuds are now down to £37 at Robert Dyas. That's £33 off, and the lowest price we've seen for these buds!

Save 47% (£33) Beats Flex: was £70 now £37 at Robert Dyas The Beats Flex are a fun and fuss-free set of entry-level wireless in-ears, with punchy lows, a durable build, and a smattering of extra features for iOS users. The neckband design is ideal for those who frequently lose earbuds, and the Beats buds are good value – especially with 47 per cent off!

The Beats Flex earbuds are showing their age a bit now, but this means they are available at a rather healthy 47 per cent discount.

The wireless neckband design is rather rare now, but ideal for security, especially as the earbuds can snap together magnetically to hang around your neck in a ring. Perfect for exercise or other high-intensity activities where losing your treasured earbuds could be an issue.

We were pretty impressed with the pair in our Beats Flex review and they still hold up as one of the best Beats headphones.

The earbuds boast 12 hours of battery life (a ten-minute charge grants 1.5 hours of playback), while a control centre on the left houses buttons for volume control and music playback.

The Beats Flex also houses an Apple W1 chip, allowing iOS users can get bonus features such as quick pairing and an auto-pause functionality.

Sound is good for the price too, with punchy lows and a considered, smooth sound profile. A quick listen to Danny Elfman’s Tales From The Crypt and we find the brass section comes through musically strong and full-bodied.

The Beats Flex won't might not give more modern headphones anything to worry about, but as a budget stocking filler these neckband earbuds are more than up to the job. And for £37 at Robert Dyas, it's hard to go wrong.

MORE:

Our pick of the best wireless headphones

How to choose the right pair of headphones

7 crucial things to consider before buying running headphones