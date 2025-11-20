Could this be the best – and cheapest – Black Friday headphone deal this year? The Sony WH-CH520 are already a favourite budget pair of ours, getting a five-star rating at their original test price of £49.

They have now plunged in price to just £29 at Amazon, and if you're looking for any cheap headphones to buy right now, this is the one to get. These are very much entry-level cans and they don't have noise-cancelling, but their comfort levels, long battery life and enjoyable sound quality more than make up for it.

In fact, we haven't found any alternative that sounds better at this ultra-budget price.

Five stars Save 41% (£20) Sony WH-CH520: was £49 now £29 at Amazon The Sony WH-CH520 are more than worth than their asking price, let alone at this discounted one. With 50 hours of battery life, Bluetooth Multipoint for connecting two devices at once, and a balanced, engaging sound, these Sony cans should be on the list of budget headphone hunters everywhere.

Considering the asking price, the Sony WH-CH520 really do offer a remarkable amount.

The build might not feel premium, but most importantly, these cans are built to last and feel comfortable even after long testing sessions.

Just because they're cheap, that doesn't mean they're short on features. Battery life is a lengthy 50 hours, which is pretty incredible for this price point, while Bluetooth multipoint is also supported for connecting to two devices simultaneously. Pretty useful when switching between a phone and a laptop!

A built-in mic allows for voice control through your source device's Google Assistant or Siri, while Sony's trusty Headphones Connect app offers EQ presets and a five-band equaliser for your own custom adjustments.

We were suitably impressed with the sound also, calling them "a nicely balanced, quite informative and enjoyable listen" in our review, with a deep, controlled low-end and an eloquent midrange.

There's no noise cancellation, though that's expected at this price – we recommend stumping up a bit more for the Sony WH-CH720N, which are also enjoying a Black Friday deal of £64 at Amazon right now.

But if you're not fussed about ANC, it's hard to go wrong with the Sony WH-CH520. They're one of the cheapest five-star headphones we've tested, and none of their rivals have come close to their sound quality.

So if you're looking for great-sounding headphones for very little money, we can't think of a better deal than £29 at Amazon for the Sony WH-CH520.

