When it comes to investing in wireless earbuds, there's lots to consider, from comfort to ease of use, call quality, battery life, cost and more.

We have always considered the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS to be a step up from the budget sub-£100 wireless earbuds. They provide access to better sound quality without the large cost jump to more premium picks.

And now, they have crashed in price to well below £100, so they really are offering you plenty of bang for your buck.

For just £80 at Amazon, these buds can be yours for their lowest ever price – and it's not even Black Friday yet!

The JBL Live Pro 2 TWS are worthy five-star performers, finding a place among the best wireless earbuds and best sports and workout headphones we have tested.

They tick several boxes, from a secure and comfortable fit to good noise-cancelling, as well as a versatile transparency mode that lets through just enough noise when you're outside.

What's even better is that they achieve all of this while delivering five-star sound quality at a hugely competitive price. And that price is now even better ahead of Black Friday with this £50 off at Amazon.

This price point, just above entry-level tier, makes them a serious alternative to the Sony WF-C710N. Those Best Buy Award winners will now set you back £20 more.

The JBLs boast a specification sheet you wouldn't expect for such a price, including wireless charging, ANC, IPX5 water-resistance, and Bluetooth Multipoint (which lets you have two devices connected at once).

There's a solid eight hours of playtime (with Bluetooth and ANC on), which is boosted to 30 hours in total with the help of the charging case.

But it's the excellent sound quality that is the icing on the cake. In our review, our reviewers praise the JBL buds, saying: “If you’re looking for a solid and robust sound, then the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS deliver that and more. They’re not shy in coming forward, especially in the lower frequencies where there is plenty of power on tap.”

Yes, there are more premium options on the market, but if you're looking to invest in some well-rounded performers that won't cost you an arm and a leg while still maintaining five-star quality, this early Black Friday deal is seriously hard to resist.

