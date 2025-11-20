The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are a remarkable pair of wireless headphones, and well worth their five-star rating. Not only do they sound incredibly detailed and wonderfully dynamic, but they also look the part – they’re simply a wonderful blend of style and substance.

Thanks to this Black Friday deal, they’ve dropped to £196 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen them and nearly £50 off their original price.

If you need new wireless headphones or you’re looking to upgrade your current pair to a more premium model, you should definitely give this deal a look.

Five stars Save £44 Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e: was £240 now £196 at Amazon The B&W Px7 S2e are stylish, premium headphones that are wonderfully detailed and dynamic at this level. These over-ears are also super comfortable, thanks to plush, cushioned earpads, which bear the brunt of their 307g weight. You can listen to these wireless cans in wired form too, with USB-C and 3.5mm cables included in the box. <p><em><strong>Deal price on Black finish only Deal price on Black finish only

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are not a difficult product to recommend, despite their strong competition, which includes previous What Hi-Fi? Award winners such as the Sony WH-1000XM5.

And now they’re less than £200 for the first time ever, recommending them is even easier.

Everything about the appearance of these wireless headphones feels premium, from the thickness of the pleather used for the underside of the headband to the earcups’ textured finish.

During testing, we found them “tremendously detailed for wireless headphones at this level, able to surface finer details and communicate subtle dynamic shifts to an extent that is rare for their price”. Their rendering of lower frequencies was another highlight, with plenty of bass depth and punch delivered.

In addition to Bluetooth 5.2, Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive codec is supported, allowing for 24-bit hi-resolution audio streams. For wired listening, you’ve got USB-C and 3.5mm connections and both cables are supplied in the box.

The accompanying Bowers & Wilkins Music App, which also supports popular music apps such as Deezer, Qobuz, Tidal and TuneIn radio, allows you to make EQ adjustments and activate different noise-cancelling options, so you can tailor the listening experience to your liking.

While their active noise cancellation quality is decent, it isn’t quite as good as the class leaders from rivals Sony and Bose, but the Px7 S2e are perfectly fine for everyday wear.

Plus, when we tested the B&W Px7 S2e headphones at £379 in 2023, we felt them worthy of five stars. Now, they’re available for £196 on Amazon, almost half our testing price. That represents really excellent value on a product of this quality.

So, if you’re in the market for a pair of premium wireless headphones that are comfortable, stylish and detailed this Black Friday, we would recommend checking this deal out.

