Quick! These five-star Bose headphones are just over £150 off for Black Friday
The QuietComfort Ultra over-ears are available for a seriously good price
It's Black Friday, and you know what that means? Deals aplenty. And one such price drop we're seriously keen to recommend is a pair of Bose over-ears, which we consider to be some of the best headphones on the market right now.
For just £299 at Amazon, the five-star Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the complete package, offering exceptional sound quality that matches the noise-cancelling. And at just over £150 off, it's a Black Friday miracle.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones offer rich, full-bodied sound, punchy, dynamic delivery and exceptional noise-cancelling. And while they may have been considered expensive compared to key rivals, they've got something else to say at this discount price. In Black, Lunar Blue, and White Smoke for Black Friday.
Price match: Currys
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are some of the best noise-cancelling cans money can buy.
A step-up in sound and performance, the new-era Ultra not only sport next-level noise-cancelling that rivals the Sony WH-1000XM6's abilities but also deliver highly competitive sound that is as informative as it is entertaining.
The headline feature? Bose's Immersive Audio technology, which is basically the brand's own take on spatial audio (a 3D audio effect Apple debuted in its AirPods Max).
And our expert testers said in their full review: "Whether you take spatial audio or leave it, you’ll be wanting to know how the Bose stack up against the very best sonically, and we have to say, we’re impressed."
Build-wise, with a lightweight, foldable design they're a great set of cans for portable use, taking up less space and easily transported in your bag if you're in a hurry.
And while the battery life is up to 24 hours with Immersive Audio on, or 18 with it off, it is isn't quite as impressive as some rivals, like the Sony XM5's 30 hours. Regardless, it's still a solid offering.
Bose's QuietComfort Ultra headphones certainly make a noise where it counts and that's in sound quality and noise-cancelling capabilities. Until the Ultras, we hadn't heard a pair of Bose over-ears as entertaining and refined for quite some time.
And while they're up against big competition in the premium over-ears category, the price has been a bit of a sticking point for the QC Ultras, with the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e both available for a lower price.
But, this price drop sees Bose's five-star offering become a little more affordable without having to sacrifice on quality. So, for Black Friday, why not treat yourself to these impressive headphones for just £299 at Amazon, before it's too late?
