If you're on the lookout for some of the best wireless earbuds around at a seriously attractive price, then look no further than the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, which have plummeted to a record-low price of £155 at Amazon.

These five-star beauties offer a rich, detailed and dynamic sound. They're also one of the most comfortable fits on the market.

The best Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4 wireless earbuds deal

We tested these buds at £260, which means you'll save a sweet £105. The deal is only for the White Silver version, although if you want the Black Graphite or Black Copper versions, then they can be picked up for £199.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 have earned the right to sit at the wireless earbuds top table. Naturally, they aren’t short of competition at this level, with the Apple AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and the Sony WF-1000XM5 all boasting five-star assessments and bringing something slightly different to the party.

Still, in our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review, we noted just how competitive these buds really are, opining that “they offer a very different flavour of sound to their closest rivals, but it’s just as engaging and enjoyable and this makes them very easy to recommend".

We spoke highly of their mature, rich presentation, stating that “there’s sophistication across the frequency ranges with a smooth, refined treble and midrange and weighty, full-bodied bass”. Rhythmically, they make it all seem effortless and they manage to stay in tune with the flow of a track no matter how complicated the arrangement.

The Sennheiser buds support Bluetooth 5.4, aptX Lossless and LE Audio. Battery life is an impressive seven-and-a-half hours, while the charging case provides three extra full charges to keep you topped up on your travels.

Their intelligent charging feature claims to help extend the life of the earbuds by slowing down the speed of the charge as they get closer to full capacity.

Add into the mix their extremely comfortable fit, responsive touch controls and a feature-packed companion app that includes an ear tip fit test, a five-band graphic equaliser and a whole host of other features and customisation options, and you’ve got an attractive package that ticks a heck of a lot of boxes.

