Quick! Sennheiser's five-star wireless earbuds are the cheapest they've ever been – over 40 per cent off
The five-star Momentum TW 4 drop again
How low are these buds going to go? It was only a few weeks ago that the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 fell to a new low of £155, yet they've outdone themselves by falling even further to a record nadir of just £150 at Amazon. Another £5 off for Black Friday? Ok, why not?
The best thing is, the TW 4 are genuinely great wireless earbuds that we've admired for a while now. Thanks to their rich, dynamic sound, nice fit and ample feature set, they're a stellar alternative to the best that Bose, Sony and Technics are offering. Plus, they're a heck of a lot cheaper.
Best Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4 wireless earbuds deal
A saving of £110 is a colossal amount, so much so that you could buy another pair of wireless earbuds with the cash you've saved on this particular deal. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are more than worthy of their five-star rating thanks to their excellent level of sonic refinement and abundance of comfort, and at this price, their value is absolutely remarkable. Be quick!
Price check: £169 at Sevenoaks
We tested the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 at £260, which means you'll save a sweet £110 from their original test price if you snap up Amazon's latest devilish deal.
You'll seriously want to consider doing so. Sennheiser's flagship buds have earned the right to sit at the wireless earbuds top table, and as we noted in our original review, “they offer a very different flavour of sound to their closest rivals, but it’s just as engaging and enjoyable and this makes them very easy to recommend". Not worse, then, just different.
We spoke highly of their mature, rich presentation, stating that “there’s sophistication across the frequency ranges with a smooth, refined treble and midrange and weighty, full-bodied bass”. Rhythmically, they make it all seem effortless and they manage to stay in tune with the flow of a track no matter how complicated the arrangement.
The Sennheiser buds support Bluetooth 5.4, aptX Lossless and LE Audio. Battery life is an impressive seven-and-a-half hours, while the charging case provides three extra full charges to keep you topped up on your travels.
Their intelligent charging feature claims to help extend the life of the earbuds by slowing down the speed of the charge as they get closer to full capacity.
Add into the mix their extremely comfortable fit, responsive touch controls and a feature-packed companion app that includes an ear tip fit test, a five-band graphic equaliser and a whole host of other features and customisation options, and you’ve got an attractive package that ticks a heck of a lot of boxes.
A properly impressive deal on a pair of buds that could be on their way out quite soon. Be quick and head over to Amazon for a major saving.
MORE:
How to avoid bad hi-fi and home cinema deals this Black Friday – top tips and tricks from our review team
Black Friday home cinema deals live: our experts’ picks of the best savings on TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbar, projectors and more
Black Friday 2025 hi-fi deals live: our audio experts picks of the top savings on speakers, headphones, vinyl and more
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save £200
- Bluetooth speaker: 48% off five-star JBL
- Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: save £100
- Bravia 8 TV: save 34% on 55in Sony TV
- Denon AV receiver: save £500
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £299
- ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £199
- Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £169
- John Lewis: £500 off LG and Sony OLED TVs
- Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals
- Sevenoaks: £150 off Award-winning speakers
- TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
- Paul HattonContributor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.