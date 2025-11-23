How low are these buds going to go? It was only a few weeks ago that the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 fell to a new low of £155, yet they've outdone themselves by falling even further to a record nadir of just £150 at Amazon. Another £5 off for Black Friday? Ok, why not?

The best thing is, the TW 4 are genuinely great wireless earbuds that we've admired for a while now. Thanks to their rich, dynamic sound, nice fit and ample feature set, they're a stellar alternative to the best that Bose, Sony and Technics are offering. Plus, they're a heck of a lot cheaper.

Best Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4 wireless earbuds deal

We tested the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 at £260, which means you'll save a sweet £110 from their original test price if you snap up Amazon's latest devilish deal.

You'll seriously want to consider doing so. Sennheiser's flagship buds have earned the right to sit at the wireless earbuds top table, and as we noted in our original review, “they offer a very different flavour of sound to their closest rivals, but it’s just as engaging and enjoyable and this makes them very easy to recommend". Not worse, then, just different.

We spoke highly of their mature, rich presentation, stating that “there’s sophistication across the frequency ranges with a smooth, refined treble and midrange and weighty, full-bodied bass”. Rhythmically, they make it all seem effortless and they manage to stay in tune with the flow of a track no matter how complicated the arrangement.

The Sennheiser buds support Bluetooth 5.4, aptX Lossless and LE Audio. Battery life is an impressive seven-and-a-half hours, while the charging case provides three extra full charges to keep you topped up on your travels.

Their intelligent charging feature claims to help extend the life of the earbuds by slowing down the speed of the charge as they get closer to full capacity.

Add into the mix their extremely comfortable fit, responsive touch controls and a feature-packed companion app that includes an ear tip fit test, a five-band graphic equaliser and a whole host of other features and customisation options, and you’ve got an attractive package that ticks a heck of a lot of boxes.

A properly impressive deal on a pair of buds that could be on their way out quite soon. Be quick and head over to Amazon for a major saving.

MORE:

How to avoid bad hi-fi and home cinema deals this Black Friday – top tips and tricks from our review team

Black Friday home cinema deals live: our experts’ picks of the best savings on TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbar, projectors and more

Black Friday 2025 hi-fi deals live: our audio experts picks of the top savings on speakers, headphones, vinyl and more