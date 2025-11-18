Woah woah woah! Hold your horses. Cool your jets. Holster those pistols, young ranger.

This is a deal we know many prospective buys will be sniffing around before Black Friday properly kicks off. The Sony WH-1000XM6 are some of the best wireless headphones we've tested, continuing Sony's illustrious flagship line in style and cementing their place as our favourite premium pair of noise cancelling cans. Of course they're our 2025 Award-winners.

They've been discounted at Amazon, too, dropping from £399 to £349 in previous months. That would be a lovely £50 saving, and who in their right mind would ignore something like that?

Sony WH-1000XM6 early Black Friday deal

What Hi-Fi? Award winners Sony WH-1000XM6: £399 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM6 are the company’s best wireless headphones yet and boast not only excellent comfort, but great portability, brilliant noise-cancelling skills and stunning sound quality. The thing is, we think they'll sink lower, so it might be prudent to hold your horses in anticipation of an even bigger saving.

There's no question that the WH-1000XM6 are some of the best headphones Sony has ever made. Quite possibly the best noise-cancelling headphones you can get at this price, they're stellar all-rounders that tick pretty much every box that we can think of.

They look stylish, yet subtle and are extremely comfortable to wear for long periods. They're also foldable now, something the WH-1000XM5 didn't manage, with reinforced hinges designed to prevent the structural which sometimes undermined the older iteration's reliability.

Codec support includes SBC, AAC and Sony’s higher-quality LDAC, as well as compatibility with Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast. That all helps deliver that signature Sony sound, a sound we called the "most detailed, dynamic, precise and open sound we’ve heard from a wireless Sony flagship".

Oh, and the noise cancelling is excellent thanks to Sony using six mics on each earcup, working with an adaptive NC optimiser to create a comprehensive, impressive experience.

All great stuff, so why not grab a pair right now? The thing is, we've seen the WH-1000XM6 fall lower than their current deal price of £399. As recently as September, they were down to £329, giving you £70 off the stellar Award-winners, while other discounts have dropped them to £349, a saving of £50.

Logically, then, we think that the XM6 could fall at least as low as £329, if not lower. They've been out for long enough to merit decent drops, and surely a Black Friday discount will match or outstrip anything that appeared during a non-sales period.

If it were our money, we'd hold fire until the week of Black Friday at the very least. See if the XM6 drop to around £329 and, if you're brave, hold out until the day of Black Friday itself (28th November) for, potentially, an even lower price. You never know...

MORE:

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025: get your hands on all of our hi-fi and audio Product of the Year winners

Budget bargains: the top 11 early Black Friday deals for under £100

These are the best wireless headphones we've tested