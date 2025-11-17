The run up to Black Friday is an excellent time to save some money on great AV kit. But when looking for deals on more affordable products, there is always a concern that you may fall victim to the old adage of “pay cheap, pay twice”.

We’re here to show you that sayings such as this are not always true, and, in fact, there are plenty of quality, affordable products available, ranging from brilliant Bluetooth speakers and high-performing headphones to budget soundbars, and more.

Below, we’ve pulled together a list of the best early Black Friday deals for under £100 – and our team of in-house reviewers have reviewed every one of these products, so you can buy with confidence. Check it out now and start saving!

1. JBL Flip 7 Bluetooth speaker

Five stars Save £50 JBL Flip 7: was £130 now £80 at Argos The latest iteration of JBL’s fantastic Flip series, the Flip 7 is a current What Hi-Fi? Award winner and for good reason: its portable build is rugged and excellent, it comes loaded with great features, and brings new levels of clarity and insight than previous generations, along with plenty of punch and solidity. £80 for a product this good is a splendid deal indeed. <p><em><strong>Deal price available on Black and Blue finishes only Deal price available on Black and Blue finishes only

2. Sony WH-CH520 wireless over-ear headphones

3. Sony WH-CH720N wireless ANC headphones

Five stars Save £30 Sony WH-CH720N: was £99 now £69 at Amazon Sony has been on a roll recently, and the WH-CH720N have kept that boulder rolling swiftly onwards. We tested these at £99 and gave them a What Hi-Fi? Award, noting their forceful, robust presentation, solid build and great noise-cancelling for the money. Now, you can pick them up for £30 less than our test price. Need we say more? <p><em><strong>Deal price available on all four colourways Deal price available on all four colourways

4. Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds

Five stars Save 36% (£20) Sony WF-C510: was £55 now £35 at Smart Home Sounds These Award-winning wireless earbuds were already cheap and cheerful – and now they’re even cheaper. The Sony WF-C510 feature a solid, musical sound, while their design is compact and comfortable. Okay, they may look and feel a bit cheap, but something has to give at a price point this low. And besides, not only are they fun and engaging but the WF-C510 also have 11 hours of battery life. <p><em><strong>Deal price available on all four finish options<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WF-C510-Truly-Wireless-Earbuds-Black%2Fdp%2FB0DBLN4C47%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank"><strong>£37 @ Amazon Deal price available on all four finish options Price check: £37 @ Amazon

5. Rode NTH-100 wired headphones

Five stars Save £51 Rode NTH-100: was £140 now £89 at Amazon The price for the Award-winning Rode NTH-100 wired over-ears has fluctuated considerably in recent days: it was £109 for them last week, and now it has dropped even further. So, it might be wise to take advantage of this one sooner rather than later. If you do, you’ll be getting a well-made pair of closed-back wired headphones that are comfortable to wear for long periods and have a sound that is both eloquent and revealing. <p><em><strong>Deal price available on White finish only Deal price available on White finish only

6. JBL Charge 6 Bluetooth speaker

Five stars Save 41% (£70.01) JBL Charge 6: was £170 now £99.99 at Argos The JBL Charge 6 barely scrapes under the £100 barrier, but it’s one of the best early Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far. Plus, it just won the 2025 Product of The Year Award in the best wireless speaker category, so it’s excellent value at its original price, let alone with £70 off. It sounds powerful and punchy, while it's well-built and highly portable, especially with its sturdy handle strap. <p><em><strong>Deal price available on Black and Blue finishes Deal price available on Black and Blue finishes

7. Roberts Revival Petite 2 digital radio

Five stars Save 8% (£8.45) Roberts Revival Petite 2: was £100 now £91.55 at Amazon Another What Hi-Fi? Award winner to feature on our list, the Roberts Revival Petite 2 sounds clearer, richer and more dynamic than you’d expect for such a small, stylish package. Yes, its smaller size limits the depth of bass, but it's lively, engaging, and surprisingly punchy. It’s also loaded with features, such as FM and DAB/DAB+ radio tuners, a small but informative display, and Bluetooth for streaming. <p><em><strong>Deal price available on Duck Egg Blue version only Deal price available on Duck Egg Blue version only

8. Audio Pro Addon T3 wireless speaker

Five stars Save £50 Audio Pro Addon T3: was £149 now £99 at Richer Sounds A fine example of the adage “old but gold”, the Audio Pro Addon T3 won Product of the Year way back in 2015. This portable Bluetooth speaker delivers a full sound for the money, being both expressive and dynamic. It’s also built superbly. The deal price is only available for Richer Sound’s VIP Club members, but signing up is free and takes about a minute. Plus, all the colourways can be had at the discounted rate. <p><strong>Deal also available at <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB01IA9W7Z8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26th%3D1%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21%26geniuslink%3Dtrue" target="_blank"><strong>Amazon Deal also available at Amazon

9. Goldring E3 cartridge

Five stars Save 18% Goldring E3: was £109 now £89 at Peter Tyson The Goldring E3 moving magnet cartridge works well with most affordable turntables, and if you’ve got a good mid-priced deck in need of a cartridge upgrade, this early Black Friday deal could be just what you’re looking for. It’s easy to fit, and you’ll get a sound that is refined and clear, balanced and detailed. This moving magnet cartridge is also nicely shaped and entirely conventional, with its 2.0g tracking weight. <p><strong>Deal also available at <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3586&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.av.com%2FHi-Fi%2FGoldring-E3-Moving-Magnet-Cartridge%2F4E3W%3Fsource%3Daw%26utm_source%3Daffiliate-window%26sv1%3Daffiliate%26sv_campaign_id%3D103504%26awc%3D3586_1763122632_d88c4c77b28d8e1a6c0bd9775a8c44f2" target="_blank"><strong>AV.com Deal also available at AV.com

10. Sharp HT-SB700 soundbar

Save 55% (£110) Sharp HT-SB700: was £199 now £89 at B&Q Considering its relatively small size, the Sharp HT-SB700 soundbar packs a surprisingly big punch. It struggles with music, but if you’re after an improvement to your TV’s speakers for watching films or series, it’s got you covered. Dialogue and emotion are conveyed well, while there is a decent level of detail. Bearing in mind that our testing price was £199 and we gave it four stars, £89 represents a solid deal for this ultra-budget soundbar.

11. Sony HT-SF150 soundbar