We're starting to see Black Friday fever ramp up, and, with just over a week to go until the official start date, prices are starting to move in the right direction on some of the best wireless headphones we've tested.

This includes Sony's five-star WH-1000X5 wireless headphones, which are down to their lowest price yet of £200 over on Amazon.

You just need to be aware that this version comes with a soft carry pouch instead of the usual hard travel case.

It's still very much an official Sony offering (the full model number is WH-1000XM5SA), so you can buy this bona fide five-star pair of headphones with confidence.

Save 47% (£179) Sony WH-1000XM5: was £379 now £200 at Amazon The five-star Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones may have been succeeded by the XM6s, but they are still sensational performers, especially at their lowest-ever price. These Bluetooth over-ears boast great noise-cancelling, an amazingly musical sound and 30 hours of battery life. This version comes with the soft carry case.

Sure, the XM5 have been succeeded by the superior WH-1000XM6, but at £399, we don't see the newer model getting anywhere near the price of the older pair during Black Friday.

And given their wide range of talents, we think the WH-1000XM5 still have plenty of value in them, especially at this massively discounted price.

The XM5s are still hugely competitive when it comes to sound quality, noise-cancelling and call quality, especially when you place them up against any rivals at their new discounted price. We did give them a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024 after all.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we said the Sonys "don't miss a beat when it comes to timing” and when it came to their noise-cancelling abilities, they were, "among the class leaders when it comes to isolating us from constant drones and noises within train and underground carriages".

Besides excellent noise-cancelling, the Sonys are impressive when it comes to call quality too, keeping background noise to a minimum so you can be heard clearly.

Battery life is an impressive 30 hours with Bluetooth and ANC enabled, and this goes up to 40 hours with just Bluetooth turned on. A 10-minute charge should be good for five hours of battery life.

Comfort levels are up there with the best, thanks to the soft memory foam earpads and a nicely judged clamping force.

The headphones only fold flat, which can make them a bit tricky to store, and there's no aptX or aptX Adaptive support, but we really don't see this as a deal breaker.

I you want a pair of wireless headphones that are still hugely competitive and better than most rivals for similar money, you won't fail to be impressed when you pick up the Sony WH-1000XM5 for £200 over at Amazon.

