Since the release of the JBL Tour One M3 headphones in July of this year, we've seen two hefty discounts applied to them. The first was immediately after launch, with the price cut bringing them down to a temptingly low £274.

The second deal, which is happening right now, sees the four-star performers drop to just £239 at Amazon. That's a whopping £141 off their launch price.

The headphone market is full of excellent options, but if you're after punchy sound with a comfortable fit at an affordable price, this deal hits all the right notes.

JBL Tour One M3 best wireless headphones deal

Save 37% JBL Tour One M3: was £380 now £239 at Amazon These comfortable and fine-sounding cans receive a second discount since they launched earlier in the year, this time down to a record-low price. In our JBL Tour One M3 review, we said they had "plenty of crowd-pleasing abilities", and now at this price they're more affordable than ever. The stock is very limited across all colourways, so we recommend moving quickly if you're interested.

The deal is for the version of the M3 without the Smart Tx case (which gives you quick access to plenty of features found in the app and houses Auracast and Bluetooth transmitter technologies), so if you can live without those particular benefits, this could be the deal for you.

With or without the case, the Tour One M3 have enough about them to make them a relatively easy sell. They are outstandingly comfortable for a start, with a foldable design that is incredibly easy to get along with whether they're on your head or packed into a bag.

They are also incredibly well appointed with features. JBL isn't one to send bare bones products out to bat, and the Tour One M3 boast solid noise cancelling, wired audio via USB-C and 3.5mm cables, healthy Bluetooth codec support and a whopping 70 hours of total battery life with ANC switched off.

As a pair of headphones to live with, the M3 have enough talents to keep even the most demanding of users satisfied.

Their sound is hardly a let down, either. Trailblazing rivals might be more sonically talented, but the JBL cans offer a full-bodied, punchy sound that we find incredibly easy to get along with.

As we say in our review: “They have a cheerful disposition with very capable foundations: ample detail, a bouncy bass, clear highs and a smooth tone that we are happy to bop along to.” Listening is hardly a chore, then.

All in all, then, this is a very capable pair of wireless headphones at a very attractive price. Check them out at Amazon.

