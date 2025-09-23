The Sennheiser HD 660S2 open-back headphones have dropped to £389 at Peter Tyson – a substantial £110 discount from their usual £499 asking price.

The HD 660S2 won us over when we put them through their paces in our strenuous review gauntlet, thanks to their wonderfully relaxed presentation and refinement, particularly with midrange frequencies and vocals.

Part of Sennheiser's storied HD 600 series – a lineage that's remained a cornerstone of the headphone market for over two decades – these premium wired headphones represented the latest evolution of a proven formula when they launched in 2023.

For the money, the HD 660S2 offer an exceptionally smooth and easy listening experience that handles any genre with aplomb.

The 38mm driver with ultra-light aluminium voice coil, housed within an open-backed design, creates what we described as a ridiculously easy listen that excels with acoustic and vocal-heavy material.

But how do they sound, we hear you ask? Based on our testing, the HD 660S2 paint a beautifully intimate picture with tracks like A-ha's MTV Unplugged version of Take On Me, delivering vocals that are super-smooth and ooze refinement.

The accompanying instruments, such as guitar and piano, become extra ingredients that add to the soothing experience.

At 260g, these headphones strike a comfortable balance between substantial build quality and wearability, too.

The generous velour earpads feel like slipping your feet into a pair of posh slippers, while the soft headband padding ensures extended listening sessions remain comfortable.

However, it's worth noting that the HD 660S2 do struggle somewhat with bass-heavy tracks that demand tight, controlled dynamics.

While they produce adequate bass weight, the delivery lacks the tautness and punch found in rivals such as the Beyerdynamic Amiron – something that can stifle the low-reaching dynamics of tracks like Billie Eilish's Bad Guy.

Despite this limitation, the HD 660S2 earned a four-star rating for sound quality, with perfect five-star scores for both build and comfort.

The package includes both a 1.8m cable with 6.3mm connector, and a 1.8m balanced cable with 4.4mm jack, plus a 6.3mm-to-3.5mm adaptor.

Note that the 300-ohm impedance means they'll benefit from proper amplification to reach their full potential.

Also, it’s worth reiterating their open-back nature – ideal for unwinding in relaxing, quiet, home listening sessions. Not so much for the commute, gym, or office.

For listeners whose preferences lean towards acoustic, vocal-heavy, or midrange-focused material with all the airy benefits of an open-back experience, though, this represents excellent value at this reduced price.

