Looking for an affordable, great-sounding pair of wireless earbuds? Well, the Award-winning Sony WF-C710N are currently the cheapest we’ve ever seen them, thanks to this Black Friday deal.

They’ve dropped to just £74 at Smart Home Sounds, which is more than £25 off their recommended retail price and £1 cheaper than they are currently being sold for on Amazon.

This might not be the biggest saving, but every little helps – and this is especially true when recommending some of the best wireless ANC buds we’ve tested under £100.

While the CF-710N are a little bulkier than their predecessors, the WF-C700N, the plastic used in their construction feels nice and smooth at this level. They’re supplied with three sizes of silicone eartips too, ensuring a comfortable fit for most ears.

These wireless in-ears support Bluetooth 5.3 along with both SBC and AAC audio codecs, which is pretty standard for this level.

Soundwise, however, they really excel, and stand head-and-shoulders above any rival at this price range.

During testing, we played Mombasa from the Inception OST, and the Sony buds delivered the song “with a real sense of intensity, and you can feel the drama unfolding”. Their bass is weighty, solid and full, while they extract an excellent amount of detail for the money.

Sony has brought its Dual Noise Sensor filters to the CF-710N, which has improved noise cancelling. While not on the same level as its Bose rivals, the ANC quality here is decent for the price. During real-world testing, we found they damped down “an extra layer or two of noise, especially in the lower-mid and bass frequencies”.

There is a wind noise reduction structure present, too, to enhance call quality.

Sony has been on a roll of late when it comes to wireless earbuds, and the five-star WF-C710N are another fine example of the Japanese audio manufacturer’s knack for producing great-sounding products, especially at this highly appealing price.

So, if you’re in the hunt for a pair of comfortable, dynamic and wallet-friendly wireless earbuds this Black Friday, we’d encourage you to check out these Sonys for £74 at Smart Home Sounds.

MORE:

Sony WF-C710N vs WF-C700N: which five-star budget wireless earbuds are the better buy?

Check out our list of the best wireless earbuds

Budget bargains: the top 11 early Black Friday deals for under £100