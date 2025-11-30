Even for audiophiles, there are some headphones with a price tag that firmly sits in the 'aspirational' category.

The Focal Stellia certainly fit that particular bill. Focal is well known for its luxury audiophile cans, but the Stellia really did push the boundaries when they launched at an eye-watering £2799(!).

However, as our five-star Focal Stellia review shows, they're clearly excellent headphones for those who can afford them. Plus, they've just become a little bit more affordable – we've found a Black Friday deal that brings the Focal Stellia's price down to £2599 at Peter Tyson.

It's not a huge discount, but at this price, any savings are welcome!

Five Stars Save £200 Focal Stellia: was £2,799 now £2,599 at Peter Tyson With refinement, insight and powerful bass, an excellent build and finish and impressive comfort, the Focal Stellias' performance matches their aspirational price tag. If you're after some truly audiophile closed-back headphones, then this Stellia deal will match your needs and then some.

The Focal Stellia act as an open-backed alternative to the wonderfully named Focal Utopia, which sounded excellent but were better suited to private listening thanks to their open-backed design.

The Stellia remedies this, offering a closed-back configuration for those listeners likely to encounter noise in their home setup. As you'd expect from Focal, the build is lovely and luxurious, with a nicely padded headband that is both comfortable and stable over long periods.

Thanks to the same 40mm Beryllium dome drive unit as the Utopias, it's no surprise that the Stellia sound amazing. In our review, we called them the best closed-back headphones we'd heard, though bear in mind that was back in 2019, so things have moved on a bit since then.

"Given a few days to run-in, the Focals deliver by the truckload," our review reads. "Our initial impression is that of a mature and refined performance, and that feeling never fades."

You will, of course, need some high-end equipment to get the most out of the Stellia. We recommend the Chord’s Hugo 2 DAC/headphone amp, with a suitable source such as a quality laptop with audiophile music playing software such as Audirvana.

If you have the funds and the setup, then we highly recommend the Focal Stellia. The closed-back audiophile headphones have a price tag to match their talents, but the blow is softened a little now that they're £200 off at Peter Tyson.

