Google Home speaker deals go live ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Demand for wireless smart speakers is booming, as more and more of us aspire to a connected home, so they're sure to feature heavily in the upcoming Prime Day UK deals.

If you've had your eye on Google's high-end Home Max but have baulked at the hefty £299 price tag, you're in luck – John Lewis has knocked a whopping £100 off the price, making it just £199. Tempted? Details of this excellent deal are below.

The Home Max is compatible with the likes of Spotify, Deezer and YouTube. There are touch controls, too: simply swipe your finger along the side of the speaker to adjust the volume.

As you'd expect, the Home Max can take control of a range of smart devices including Google Nest Wi-Fi enabled thermostats and Philips Hue bulbs. It also keeps you up to date with the weather, news and can alert you to problems on your regular commute.

The Home Mini (similar to Amazon's Echo Dot) is now just £24 (down from £49), too.

Google Home Mini £49 £24 at John Lewis Don’t expect this dinky device to be a top-notch music speaker, but elsewhere it's primarily a good voice assistant, with the ability to control other devices. A cheap way to get voice control in your home.View Deal

This small device is the cheapest way to get Google voice control in your home, and while its size prohibits it from sounding good enough to be your primary speaker for music, it is an efficient Google control device.

