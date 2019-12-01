Here are the 10 best Cyber Monday OLED TV deals available right now

Black Friday might be officially over, but most of the best deals are still available and likely will be through Cyber Monday. That makes it a great time to pick up an OLED TV deal, with some of the best OLED TVs we've tested over the last 12 months or so now cheaper than ever thanks to the Cyber Monday sales.

But trawling through endless lists of TVs to find the one model that's both really good and properly discounted can be exhausting, so we've used all of our reviews experience to identify the 10 best OLED TVs that are available at the very best prices. Buy an OLED TV from this list and you can be sure that you're getting a great television at a great price.

55 inch OLED TV deals

Panasonic TX-55GZ950B OLED TV £1799 £1095 at PRC Direct

Panasonic's 2019 OLED isn't quite as good as the LG C9 in terms of picture performance, but it's close. What's more, it sounds better and supports all HDR formats, which the C9 does not. Add the fact that it's currently cheaper in the Cyber Monday sales and we reckon this is the best performance-per-pound OLED you can currently buy.View Deal

LG OLED55C9PLA 4K OLED TV £2499 £1299 at Sevenoaks

Brand new for this year, LG's C9 OLED improves on last year's C8 in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price has steadily tumbled since launch.View Deal

LG OLED55E9PLA 4K OLED TV £2799 £1599 at Sevenoaks

Ultimately, if you're after a new OLED we'd suggest buying the C9 above and adding a good, separate sound system. But if you're going to be relying on your new TV's built-in speakers, the E9 is worth considering. At this discounted price, it's a great telly that sounds much better than most.View Deal

LG OLED55B9PLA 4K OLED TV £1999 £1099 at Richer Sounds

While the C9 and E9 above are identical in terms of picture performance, the B9 has a less advanced processor so won't look quite as ravishing. It is usefully cheaper, though, particularly at this Cyber Monday price.View Deal

LG OLED55E8PLA 55in OLED TV £3500 £1099 (with voucher code) at Crampton & Moore

Picture-wise, this is the same TV as the C8 above, but it boasts fancier styling and a significantly upgraded audio performance. Despite that, it's currently the cheaper of the two to buy, thanks to some heavy discounting. Right now, you can use discount code 'SAVE100' to drop the price from £1199 to £1099, but we don't expect this deal to last long.View Deal

Sony KD-55AG8 55-inch OLED TV £2300 £1299 at Richer Sounds

If you're after a Sony OLED but can't stretch to the AG9 Master Series model, the AG8 could be the TV for you. It gets the X1 Extreme chip rather than the X1 Ultimate of the AG9, and that means it misses out on some of the most advanced picture processing features, but the core experience shouldn't be vastly different. It launched at £2300 so looks like great value with this big discount.View Deal

65 inch OLED TV deals

LG OLED65C9PLA 65in 2019 OLED TV £3299 £1699 at PRC Direct

This 2019 LG OLED has just had yet another £200 shed from its price, taking the overall discount to £1600. It's an awesome TV - a surprisingly big improvement on last year's model - and well worth the original asking price, let alone the new one.View Deal

Sony KD-65AF8 OLED TV £2299 £1799 at Very

An OLED set based on the excellent Sony A1, the Sony AF8 OLED boasts lovely, natural pictures, great motion, and predictably perfect blacks. It also generates sound without standard speakers, instead using actuators to vibrate the whole screen – that might sound weird, but it works a treat.View Deal

77 inch OLED TV deals

LG OLED77C9PLA OLED TV £7499 £5999 at Richer Sounds

Yet another £500 has been shaved off this huge 77in 2019 OLED TV. It's still a lot of money, of course, but it's a heck of a lot of TV, too. We gave the smaller version of this TV a five-star review for its exceptional picture quality and see no reason that this shouldn't be simply a lot more of the same.View Deal

