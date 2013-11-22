Here's your chance to win a Libratone Loop wireless AirPlay/DLNA speaker worth £400.

The Libratone Loop can play music over your wi-fii network from any smartphone or tablet that's AirPlay or DLNA compatible, while PlayDirect, Libratone's take on Wi-Fi Direct, allows you to create a local network between device and speaker when you don't have access to wi-fi.

Libratone's FullRoom technology claims to bounce sound around the room, making use of the round speaker design to help disperse sound around the room.

And a free Libratone app for Apple and Android devices claims to allow you to customise the sound to your room.

All you have to do is enter our Christmas quiz and post your answers on our competition page. The winner will be selected at random from all the entries submitted in time for the deadline.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Please note: You must be registered and logged in to enter. Only one entry per person. Terms & Conditions apply.

Deadline for entries: 11.59pm, December 1st, 2013